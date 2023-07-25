Sujimoto’s flamboyant $225Million Leonardo Project set to redefine luxury living in Nigeria

Sujimoto Group, Nigeria’s upper echelon in luxury real estate, keeps putting other developers through sleepless nights with audacious projects that mirror the height of craftsmanship, unmatched quality, and contemporary opulence.

For over eight years, the Luxury Real Estate behemoth has continuously shattered boundaries, setting new standards for luxury living in Africa while revamping the real estate industry, which was previously dominated by top-grade mediocrity and profit maximisation over value creation.

Like Blitzkrieg, a holistic warfare game plan that uses the elements of Surprise and Speed in the execution of innovative ideas to achieve the impossible, LeonardoBySujimoto is on the verge of disrupting architectural imagination and introducing a new trend with a waterfront property with features and facilities never-before-seen on African soil.

Punctuated by ultimate sophistication, exceptional features, stylish facilities, high-end appliances with unique designs that leave no stone unturned, The LeonardoBySujimoto, which converges two distinctive entities—architecture and luxury—promises to put an end to mediocrity in high-end real estate in Nigeria.

A 33-story building set to rise gloriously into the skies of Banana Island, Ikoyi (Africa’s most expensive square metre), The LeonardoBySujimoto waterfront project draws Inspiration from the 16th-century artist and Renaissance icon, Leonardo Da Vinci, embodying a standard of luxury that is rarely witnessed, standing at the very core of sophistication, art, and architecture.

This extravagant building comes with world-class features and exceptional facilities. A waterfront high-rise Development with many FIRSTS! 1st building in Nigeria with 48 Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations; 1st building with a Virtual Indoor Golf bar; 1st Building with a standard IMAX cinema; 1st building with 16 private swimming pools; 1st building that will offend every form of Mediocrity with Fendi, amongst many other firsts! When completed, this elite development in Banana Island will be the perfect address to experience true luxury living and an exclusive lifestyle.

Unprecedented in its execution, the $225 Million LeonardoBySujimoto captures the very essence of the word ‘excessive luxury’. Sophisticated by design, the full-floor Sub Penthouses offer the lifestyle, amenities, and privacy of a standalone home. Featuring towering ceilings, expansive proportions, and an uncompromising selection of fixtures and fittings, these opulent residences present contemporary living at the new height

The brainchild behind it all, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, LLB (GMD Sujimoto Group), left his remark on the feat of achievement Nigeria is set to accomplish with the audacious Leonardo project. In his words, “We have critically looked at all the past, present, and future developments not only within Nigeria but the entirety of Africa; what we are building won’t only become the best building in Africa but will compete with the top-rated buildings in the world.

“The Newest Banana Island investment on everyone’s lips:

First, it was ‘GiulianoBySujimoto’ followed immediately by ‘LucreziaBySujimoto’, both of which sold out before final completion. Now, The Leonardo serves as a rendezvous to satisfy the teeming customers, with luxury apartments set against a spectacular backdrop of unmatched quality and unrivaled features while located in the highbrow area of Banana Island.

Investors who bought the Lucrezia off-plan for approximately $850k are today selling it for $3 million in less than two and a half years. This is the reason why the Sujimoto brand has consistently positioned itself to create value for customers, helping them find ways to turn their $1 into $3.

Sujimoto has also given people the opportunity to participate in Real Estate investment through Fractional Ownership. This a unique opportunity where, with as low as $100k, anyone can own a fraction of a Sujimoto property, emulating the ownership initiative practiced in developed economies such as Dubai and most European countries.

The Leonardo project has also given opportunity to people who desire a New York-style loft 1-bedroom apartment in Nigeria. The 1 bed you’ll find in New York is less than 50 sq. m, but the 1 bedroom in Leonardo measures up to 140 sq. m, combining almost triple the size of the standard bedrooms in New York. The LeonardoBySujimoto also offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments as well as 5-bedroom penthouses, all as an opportunity for uncommon investors who want to take advantage of an off-plan investment opportunity.

Without mincing words, the Beau De’ Monde of Luxury Living has become the most sought-after luxury property merchant in Nigeria, resonating on the lips of investors and luxury home buyers both in the Diaspora and within Africa sourcing for a trustworthy company to deliver high-quality real estate properties in exclusive neighbourhoods.

Aside from the fact that land is limited in Banana Island, leading to an increase in the value of the space, Banana Island has been described by Forbes Africa as the 2nd safest place in Nigeria, second only to Aso Rock, home to billionaires like Abdul Samad Rabiu, Sayyu Dantata, Mike Adenuga, amongst a host of other managing directors of multinationals as well as ambassadors. This luxury location is perfect for those who value security and those who are thinking of ROI as the value of properties in Banana Island keeps surging.

“The finest expression of oceanfront living, where design artistry meets natural beauty.”

Just like the ME 5-Star hotel in Dubai and the 520 West 28th PENTHOUSE in New York City, all master bathrooms at the LeonardoBySujimoto will have limited-edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid, as well as other top-of-the-line features and facilities such as full home automation, a fully fitted European Standard kitchen, 3 metre doors, Duravit’s by Phillip Stark, Award-winning sanitary ware, Simone Saragoni’s Technogym Olympic size temperature-regulated swimming pool, Mini-mart, Mini-clinic, Hair salon, the interactive lobby of 5-star hotel standard, 2 restaurants, 2 fully equipped Techno-gym, squash court, 48-seater B&O standard IMAX cinema, Creche, Children Arcade Room and Playground, indoor virtual golf, Automatic regulated Jacuzzi, luxury spa, bar & Lounge, and many more.

“The Leonardo is more than a building, it is a commitment to the height of excellence and going the extra mile for our prestigious clients. We are bringing over 20 years of experience in creating luxurious edifices into building one condominium, Africa’s most sophisticated waterfront tower!

“Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele LLB.

For the first time, you can own a Sujimoto home (LeonardoBySujimoto) in Africa’s most expensive neighborhood with as little as N100 million without having to break the bank.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s a little analysis for you!

Following a series of findings, the nicest and most expensive 3-bedroom apartments on Bourdillon Road and V.I. are currently selling for $2 million to $4.5 million. What we have designed is three times better and two times cheaper! By the time we launch in Q4 2023, the 3-bedroom home you are buying today for $1 Million will be sold for $1.5 million during construction and $2.5 Million upon completion, giving you over 220% ROI in 2 years!

When you own a Leonardo, you can either live in it whenever you are in Lagos, or we can help you put it on our Sujimoto Residences, an Airbnb-style luxury short-let service that guarantees $50,000–$200,000 per annum.

Sujimoto has established a firm reputation with its successfully scaled projects, based on a solid brand identity and a philosophy of keeping stakeholders and customers at heart. Over time, the brand has established cash cow projects that have seen over 200% ROI for their investors.

Success is like a goddess that favours the brave and optimistic but punishes the procrastinating Thomases who see opportunities but refuse to take immediate action!

Dr.Olasijibomi Ogundele, the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, is recognised as the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development and the mastermind behind renowned projects such as the Giuliano, LucreziaBySujimoto, Sujimoto Twin Tower (the tallest twin towers in Africa), Queen Amina by Sujimoto (a monument to royal affluence), LeonardoBySujimoto (a magnificent high-rise), S-Hotel (Nigeria’s unique hospitality address), Ìlú Titun (Nigeria’s No. 1 most affordable luxury housing), and GiovanniBySujimoto (Africa’s most exclusive waterfront townhouses). Some of these have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to their unrivaled mastery of modern-day engineering.