Plateau Health sector to be reinvigorated, productive economy and enhance medical tourism- Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The health sector in Plateau State is to be repositioned as part of strategies for a productive economy which would curb medical tourism.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang gave this indication Monday in Jos when a delegation of the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), led by the Chairman Dr. William Audu paid him a courtesy call at the New Government House, Little Rayfield.

Mutfwang said the state government is taking advantage of the natural endowments and favorable weather conditions of the state to develop the health sector to make it attractive so that people within and outside the state can get the best medical services that are comparable only to the outside world.

He expressed appreciation to medical personnel in the state for their commitment and selfless services they have been providing to victims of the unfortunate attacks in the Mangu Local Government Area of the State.

“We are sincerely committed to ensuring that we reposition the health sector on the Plateau. We believe as a government that given our weather, which is very clement and conducive for human health, we believe that Plateau can become a destination for medical tourism.

“We will work towards that with your cooperation and collaboration. We will certainly be able to revamp the health sector and ensure that it is well repositioned for effective delivery of services and that is what we have begun already,” he stated.

He explained that the health sector touches on every other aspect of human existence, adding that without health, the nation cannot have a productive economy.

Governor Mutfwang informed members of the Association that the state has gotten the approval of the Federal Ministry of Health for the commencement of operations at the Federal Medical Centre, Wase.

” I am glad to inform the association that we have approval from the Federal Ministry of Health For the commencement of the Federal Medical Center in Wase and the National Orthopedic Hospital here in Jos.

“We would do everything to support the early and effective takeoff of those medical institutions and ensure that they serve the interest of our people effectively. Going forward, we would look at the several issues you have raised in your request and you may wish to formally send them to us again so that we can look at them more critically.”

He advised the people of Plateau State to take more interest in the medical profession, especially as dentists and physiotherapists, and assured them that a medical school will open soon at the Plateau State University, Bokkos to pave the way for more indigenes of the state to be engaged in the medical profession.

Plateau State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Wiliam Audu said the visit was to congratulate Governor Mutfwang on his recent victory at the elections and subsequent inauguration.

He pledged the readiness of the Association towards partnering with the State Government to find solutions to some of the challenges bedeviling the healthcare system in the state.

He suggested the upgrading of the State’s secondary health facilities by renovating and providing them with perimeter fences.

While calling for the take off of the Department of Medicine at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, the NMA Chairman further explained that the upgrading of the Plateau Specialist Hospital will improve its functionality and build its capacity as a fully operational tertiary institution.

Dr. Audu appealed to Governor Mutfwang to consider the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies for the state’s health institutions through Public-Private partnerships for the well-being of the citizens.

Dr. Audu also called on the Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) to expand its coverage to facilitate access to effective health services for citizens, particularly indigent persons.