Plateau Government ends  6-day retreat and on-boarding of new appointees

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Government has ended a 6-day retreat and on- boarding of commissioners, permanent secretaries, chief executives of parastatals and other top government functionaries, urging the participants to take Plateau to promise land.

A 6-day retreat which closed Friday at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru,Jos South LGA is to avail participants the opportunity to be familiar with the vision and mission of ‘The Time Is Now’ mantra of Governor Caleb Mutfwang led administration on the Plateau.

At the end of the retreat and on-boarding of the Executive Arm of government and other top government functionaries participants resolved in a 9 point communique issued was read by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Arch. Samual Jatau.

Part of the resolutions taking is to “Embrace the Government’s Vision and Mission encapsulated in the Three (3) Priorities with Ten (16) Thematic and Twenty-Eight (28) Subthematic Areas and collectively, collaboratively and assiduously work towards building a united Plateau in line with the goals and objectives of: “The Time is Now”. Mantra;

“Improve funding to meet the goals of the State by exploring alternative sources of funding, reducing the Cost of governance and improving revenue generation for effective Project funding;

“Foster good governance through the adoption and implementation of people-oriented policies, blocking loopholes, reducing wastages and adopting cost-effective, transparent and accountable processes as well as embracing e-governance;

“Practice inclusivity and mainstream gender in all policies and programs of Government;

“Rise above the years of socio-economic, political and security struggles, build on the legacies of its founding fathers and attain a clear identity, freedom and preserve its heritage;

“Cascade the training to otter officials of Government/Civil Servants to ensure a holistic comprehension of the ‘The TIME is NOW’ Mantra.

“Enforce the ban on the collection of illegal taxes and mounting of illegal roadblocks.

“Settle down to the business of giving good governance to the people of Plateau State, The Time is Now to begin to prepare for life after Office; and Practice sound lifestyles that birth productivity and effectiveness in both the workplace and private lives,” he said.