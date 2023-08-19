NLNG Plant is not shut down

THE Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, has dismissed as misleading and false report that it shut down productions.

The NLNG stated this in a statement by Andy Odeh, general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, made available to Daily Champion on Friday, August 18.

The full statement reads:

“Our attention has been brought to a report on 17th August 2023 titled “NLNG prolonged shutdown threatens gas production,” published in one of the national newspapers.

“Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) states that the report is false and misleading.

“NLNG reiterates that operation at its plant on Bonny Island is still active despite a Force Majeure, which still subsists due to the unavailability of upstream gas suppliers’ major liquids evacuation pipelines occasioned by sabotage and vandalism.

“The plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers. Its cargo loading operation also continues without interruption. The latest cargo from the Bonny plant sailed on 17th August 2023 to the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, carrying 140,000 M3 of LNG.

“NLNG remains committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage.”