Lagos govt declares Monday work free to mark Isese Day

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagus State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given aporoval for a work free day on Monday 21 to comemmorate 2023 Isese Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noting that the break is for the State workers as a way of promoting the indigenous culture and tradition.

The statement read, “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State. Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”