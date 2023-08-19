Nigeria Commiserates with the United States US Over the Deadly Wildfire that Ravaged Maui County in the State of Hawai

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of the United States of America over the devastating wildfires that ravaged the State of Hawaii’s Maui County in early August, 2023, resulting in over a hundred deaths and displacing thousands of people.

This is contained in a press statement issued to newsmen by the Spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Francisca K.Omayuli on Friday in Abuja.

Nigeria she said is deeply touched by this unfortunate development and stands with the United States of America and affected families in these trying times.