Plateau Club 1921 alleviates IDPs suffering in Bokkos, Plateau

Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group known as Plateau Club 1921 Jos, has provided relief materials to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to alleviate their plight in Bokkos LGA, Plateau state, this Easter Season.

Recall that on the 24th December 2023, Christmas Eve, terrorists ravaged over 20 communities in Bokkos LGA alongside other communities in Mangu and Barkin-Ladi where many people’s houses and goods worth billions were destroyed. Some victims fled from their ancestral homes in search for safety at the IDPs camps.

Daily Champion reports that, Governor Caleb Mutfwang who at different fora reaffirmed their commitment to return displaced persons back to their home communities in the state before rainy season constituted a committee to perform the task.

Presenting relief items to the affected victims Tuesday, on behalf of members of the Plateau Club 1921Jos, Chairman board of trustee of the club, Arch. Pam Dung Gyang, revealed they have painstakingly taken steps to ameliorate the suffering of IDPs.

Gyang, represented by Chief Sunday Jesmiel, said that the club’s membership cut across various religious and ethnic leanings as their driven philosophy is reaching out to the vulnerable in the society.

According to him, “the rationale behind this noble gesture is to remember our brothers and sisters that were devastated by the attacks from unknown persons.

“We felt that we should come and commiserate with them and render our hands of love towards their wellbeing.”

Calling on government to intensify priority towards ensuring the IDPs were resettled back to their ancestral homes, he said the people are predominantly farmers productive and most especially now that farming season is approaching “there is a need for government to provide adequate security to guarantee their smooth return to the farms. He added the government is always advocating for food security but without security we cannot actualize food security.

“Honestly, if government can resettle these people back to their communities they will be happy and we the citizens as well will rejoice with them”, he stated

While appreciating the Plateau Club 1921 Jos members for reaching out to cushion the effects of hunger among displaced persons, Rev. Mandong Bitrus, vice chairman Bokkos IDP Central Committee lamented that their people were devastated not by unknown gunmen but herders that they know them, live with them, and when they see them they can identify them and even mention their names.

He stated that about 30 villages were invaded, affecting over 19,000 persons across the 13 different IDP camps in Bokkos LGA.

He said “right now we had about 7, 165 who were mostly badly affected in the camp. That is those that their homes are completely burnt down.

“The situation of IDPs are very bad because their homes and businesses were destroyed within a twinkling of an eye. Their situation is terrible but we thank God for using well spirited Nigerians and overseas, non governmental organizations all over the world, because of what happened to us they have come to our aid, and that is what made the people a little bit comfortable and also help them to get over the trauma of displacement.”

“The rain has started falling, we pray God to grant the government and security agents the power to ensure they return displaced persons to their ancestral homes.”