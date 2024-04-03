SWAN expresses worry on the state of Awka stadium, calls for urgent rehabilitation

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter has expressed worries over the deteriorating condition of Awka Township Stadium.

This was contained in a Communique at the end of its monthly congress in Awka signed by Chimezie Anaso and Ikenna Nwokedi, the

Chairman and Secretary respectively

It regretted the collapse of the football pitch which has collapsed barely three years after it was completed.as well as the pavilion, also on dire need of urgent and comprehensive rehabilitation.

The communique read in part, “SWAN called the State government and the contractor to interface with a view to addressing these issues.

“The Congress called on the State Government to give Awka City a befitting stadium by completing other aspects of the stadium including installation of an electronic scoreboard, floodlights and construction of a second pavilion.”

SWAN used the medium to also call on the the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to provide adequate funding for the sports sector to enable the Commission identify and nurture future champions, even as it endorsed the second edition of the School Sports Festival, a flagship Programme of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission.

While reiterating its commitment to partner the Anambra government, Corporate organisations and individuals to promote sports, SWAN renewed the call for proper constitution of the various sports associations so as to ensure regular sports programmes and activities in the state.