Anambra LG names Street after CP Aderemi Adeoye

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

In its effort to appreciate the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye for the improved security in the state, the authorities of Awka South Local Government Area have named a street after himt

Adeoye who has served as a police officer in Anambra for over a decade will have his name planted in an an area within the capital.

Revealing this in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga added a picture of the name of the street, with the approval from the Awka South Local Government authorities.

“Adeoye would be retiring sometime in June, and the idea may be to immortalize him as a sign of remembrance when he leaves Anambra.

“Meanwhile he has:in the recent timè been honoured with several awards from groups for his gallantry, and ability to stem crime in the state.