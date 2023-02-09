Plateau 2023: YPP governorship candidate Gontori, nine thousand others join APC, endorse guber flagbearer Nentawe

By Daniel Dauda, Jos

The governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in Plateau state for the March 11, 2023 election, Manji Gontori alongside his deputy, Ishaya Pam has decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Amongst those who decamped to the APC was the YPP House of Representatives candidate for Wase Federal constituency, Hamza Haruna and 9,000 others.

The APC chairman Rufus Bature received the politicians that decamped in Plateau state, during the flag-off of the party’s governorship candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda’s campaign, held Wednesday at Wase Local Government Area (LGA) mini stadium.

Governor Simon Lalong said the APC is the only political party attaining the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

Lalong, the campaign Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization, urged Plateau and Nigerians to get their permanent voters cards (PVCs) ready and vote APC from top to bottom on the February 25 and March 11 elections.

The APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe Yilwatda has promised to consolidate peace and unity of Plateau devoid of sentiments of religion or ethnicity if elected.

He appealed to the people of Plateau state to trust him with their mandate and promised to provide security of lives and property and create employment opportunities for the citizens.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje Ease admitted that it is high time for Plateau people to recognise who is for them from who is not.

Idris said no government in the history of Plateau has bettered people’s lives than the APC, and urged them to vote for Bola Tinubu as president, Nentawe as Plateau Governor and all the national and state Assembly candidates under the party.

The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi stated that Plateau state under Governor Lalong had enjoyed long-lasting dividends of democracy.

“I am the leader of the legacy group and was ready to dedicate all our resources, time and intelligence to ensure the emergence of all APC candidates,” the Lawmaker affirmed.

The director general of the Nentawe/Botmang campaign organisation, Sabastine Maimako remarked that if the two succeeded, the future of Plateau is secured.

While speaking on behalf of those who decamped, Mangji Gontori assured to deliver two million votes for APC.