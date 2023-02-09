Akwa Ibom APC guber candidate, Udofia, flags-off campaigns, pledges accelerated development 

Ahead of the March 11 election in Akwa Ibom State, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Obong Akanimo Udofia has pledged to accelerate the infrastructural and human capital development of the State with a view to making the State a destination of choice for investors and tourists if voted into office.

He made the pledge before a mammoth crowd of supporters at the official flag-off of APC campaigns in Akwa Ibom State at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium.

He also extolled the visionary leadership of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu saying he would partner with him as President to unleash development in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Anietie Ekong, Director, Print and Electronic Media Akan Udofia Campaign Council

Udofia promised to prioritize the welfare of workers through the prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

He vowed to continue from where the administration of Chief Godswill Akpabio stopped by paying workers an extra month salary every December and the return of free and compulsory education, payment of bursary, scholarship and grants to Akwa Ibom students.

He further pledged to enter into a solemn contract with Akwa Ibom people to bring prosperity to all.

“Upon assumption of office as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State after my swearing-in on May 29, 2023, I will grant the local government administration full autonomy; support our local economy and the development of the grassroots people.

“Also, I will be very intentional about the educational development of our youths and healthcare of the young and old citizens of Akwa Ibom State”, Akan Udofia stated.

On his plans for aviation development, Obong Udofia said: “Akwa Ibom state Airport will be designed with full capacity as an International Airport in three months after my swearing-in as the Governor and within 90 days in office, I will conduct the groundbreaking for the construction of underground road from the international airport down to Oron. That project was conceived since Akpabio’s government but abandoned by his successor,” he said.

Obong Udofia expressed gratitude to the APC and Akwa Ibom people for what he described as, their resilience, unwavering support and show of love and urged them to join hands with him in the upcoming polls to build the Akwa Ibom State of their dreams.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senatorial candidate of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio said Obong Akan Udofia was not chosen by man but by God who would grant him victory at the poll come March, 2023.

Senator Akpabio described the APC guber-candidate as an international businessman with the needed experience and connections to turn things around for the better in Akwa Ibom State, stating that, Udofia would provide food, employment and connect the state to the center of Nigerian Government when elected as the next Governor of the state.

He urged the people to be ready to vote for all APC candidates at the polls.

Highlight of the flag-off ceremony was the presentation of flags to all candidates of the APC by the State Chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, who urged the candidates to carry the message of prosperity to be instituted by the APC administration to every nook and cranny of the state and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline