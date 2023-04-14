PFN tasks Tinubu, other elected govs to be magnanimous in victory

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Thursday urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and newly-elected governors to be magnanimous in victory, saying the healing process must earnestly begin.

The body also appealed to those who lost in the elections to go through constitutional means to challenge the outcome of the elections, noting that everyone should give peace a chance.

The national President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke gave this advice during a press briefing at the PFN Bishop’s Court, Isolo, Lagos.

Bishop Oke declared, “Nigeria has just concluded a national election after going through some years of pains. In any case, the process is still on, we do not pre-empt the outcome but we want to appeal to all Nigerians, government at all levels, be it federal, State and local, presumed winners and presumed losers to give peace a chance.

“We have no other country, we should temper anger. Let the process of healing begins, let’s come together as one indivisible nation for peace and harmony to reign.

“Elections come and go, we have people who want to rule, if we manage this season well, there will be a nation, there will be people and we move forward. Let’s not burn the nation, if you lose today, you stand to win tomorrow, don’t give up.

“But if you lose and you say we want to burn the country, everyone will be a loser. Let the judiciary do their job and let’s promote unity,” the clergy stated.

He added, “At PFN we are praying for Nigeria at all levels and for Government organs like INEC. We are praying for those that are elected that they will not be arrogant but carry themselves with maturity and know that governance is for everybody including those who didn’t vote for you.

“For those who lost, they should go through the process established by the constitution that gives peace a chance. Let the process begins, don’t let us hate ourselves,” the President added.

While commenting on the call in some quarters for the installation of an Interim National Government (ING), the President said those championing the cause were instigating anarchy.

He noted, “The stand of PFN is very clear as far as ING is concerned. It is an invitation to anarchy, it is inviting confusion, it is to abort our nascent democracy. There is no need for interim Government, winners should be magnanimous in victory while losers should be gallant. Let democracy flourish.”

Speaking on the just concluded Easter celebration, the cleric said, “Jesus rose to give us hope which means there is nothing that is broken that cannot be turned around. Let’s look up to God, to save us.

“The future we are looking for is in the hand of God, this is the time we should work together,” he noted

