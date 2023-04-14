Celebrating 57th birthday is a journey of His Grace – Rev Dr Huldah Erumaka

Rev Huldah Erumaka, wife to one of the famous and reputable man of God, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka whose ministry is making a tremendous impact in the globe. She is an educationist, an entrepreneur, a nutritionist, a proprietress. Recently celebrated her 57th birthday in grand style. She discussed this during her Interview with Emmanuel Clement.

*You recently celebrated your 57th birthday. How do you feel clocking a new age on earth?

It’s a journey of His Grace. I feel good, I feel elated because it’s a milestone. I turned 57 this year 2023 but I don’t look 57, I feel very young inside. It’s been a journey but God has been so faithful. It’s a wonderful experience to be alive, there is no gift on earth in exchange for life. I thank God for life.

How would you rate this year’s birthday celebration?

This year’s birthday celebration is so unique for me in the sense that while I was praying. God asked me what I wanted and I replied “That my children should do well”. Life is in phases. The phase I am in is for my children and my spiritual children to do well. God instructed me to go to church on the Sunday after my birthday and bless them. I did exactly as the Lord said. I didn’t preach, I only read the scriptures, and I prayed for God’s blessings upon them in their different profession, I prayed for singled and married, businessmen & Women, in different careers. And that was all I did. It was awesome and strategic for me. There was something I had been expecting God to do for me for years, what I did that same Sunday just opened that door for me.

What are you most grateful to God for?

Am grateful to God that is alive, I would have died in 2008. I had a health challenge that borders on my thyroid. I have gone to almost all the hospitals in Nigeria but they couldn’t detect what was wrong with me till I went to India, that was how I found out that I had challenges with my thyroid. So many people who had the same thyroid disorders died. I couldn’t do anything for myself. It just started suddenly. But I asked God for a second chance. The doctor that treated me said I will live on the drugs given to me all the days of my life. The sickness lasted for three years. But by the natural medicine which I went to learn & train in the University in America. I was able to cure myself. By the grace of God, I am not living by any medication, God healed me miraculously plus through natural medicine. Am grateful to God for giving me another chance.

At 57, is there anything you want God to do and He is yet to do?

I don’t think so. Anything God is doing for me now is just an addition. He has already given me long life. The gift of life is the best gift of all. Moreso, my husband, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka sent some accolades messages to me which read thus”

“Join me in celebrating the life of Rev Dr. Huldah Erumaka on her birthday

As a leader, teacher and servant of God. Rev Mrs. H.uldah Erumaka has touched countless lives with her wisdom, kindness and grace. She has been a shining example of love, compassion and faith and has inspired many to follow in her footsteps.

On this special occasion, we honor Rev Dr. Huldah Erumaka and thank her for her selfless service, inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Join us in celebrating her life and legacy and let’s give thanks for the gift of her friendship, her wisdom and her grace”. Happy birthday

What does Easter mean to you?

Easter means a lot to me. When I looked back on my life I don’t know where I would have been and who I would have become if not for His death on the cross. It’s what is holding my life together. Without Jesus, I would have been very crazy. I wouldn’t have had control, I would have become one of these societal ladies languishing in sin but the coming of Christ through salvation brought a break and control to my life and add so much meaning. If I was not a Christian, I would have been doing some stupid things that would have endangered my life but the coming of Christ is the beginning and the end of everything in my life. It has made my life beautiful.

Should Easter be Celebrated or observed?

What else will you Celebrate if not for the resurrection of Christ? He gave up his life for the world. His coming brought hope to the hopeless. If you know the essence of the cross you will understand that Jesus should be Celebrated everyday

What is your assessment of the role of the Church at the just concluded elections?

The participation of Christians at the just concluded elections went a long way. The Church indeed played a major role in the elections and it shows that they are becoming more involved in politics than before, they tried this time around, I was so impressed with the way people came out to vote. The mistake we had in time past was we left the leadership of this country in the hands of non-Christians. I look forward to a New Nigeria.

What is your advice to the president-elect before he takes the mantle of leadership?

He should do the right thing. Leadership is not taken but given. It is the people that give it. You don’t take it by Force. People should get things by merit and not through favoritism, tribalism, nepotism, etc.

And we Christians should not relent in our prayers for the nation and our leaders. The leaders should also deem it fit to take everyone along, it will make this country a better place.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng