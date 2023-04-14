Champion Newspapers Limited
Seasonal malaria prevention campaign for 2023: Bauchi targets 2m children

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

 

 

Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) has  revealed  that not fewer than 2 million eligible Children have been targeted for the seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) Campaign in the State this year.

 

 

This was made known during the 2023 SMC State level kick – off Meeting for the relevant Stakeholders in Bauchi.

 

 

 

The State Project Manager, Malaria Consortium, Kabir Mohammed Algamawy, explained the collaboration with Malaria Consortium, planned to reach out

 

to more than 2 Million eligible Children across the State while about 25,000 adhoc personnel at the LGA, and community levels will be engaged during the exercise for the drugs administration.

 

 

In his address, the Executive Chairman, BACATMA, Dr. Sani Mohammed Dambam, disclosed that the State Government has been supporting

 

the implementation of SMC Project in the State since 2020 and has recorded tremendous achievements.

 

 

He added that all the relevant stakeholders at the state, LGA and community levels were SMC successful to ensure adequate engaged implementation, saying that Bauchi State has been rated the best among the implementing States in the Country.

 

 

While declaring the meeting opened, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe said that Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) Intervention has reduced the burden of Malaria lnfection in State.

 

 

According to him, the intervention has reduced Morbidity and Mortality Rate of

 

Children due to Malaria infection and commended the efforts of the Malaria Consortium for Implementing the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention

 

Project, which he described as timely and in line with the State Government’s priority aimed at improving Health Care Services especially for pregnant Mothers and Under Five (U5) Children.

 

 

He  restated  that  the State Government’s commitment to provide quality Health Care Services for the benefit of the common man and  appealed  on Stakeholders as well as ad-hoc Personnel to be engaged, to observe the laid down

 

rules and regulations during the exercise in order to realize the set objectives.

 

 

 

Speaking also, the State Project Manager, Malaria Consortium, Kabir Mohammed Algamawy, explained the collaboration with Malaria Consortium, planned to reach out

 

to more than 2 Million eligible Children across the State while about 25,000 adhoc personnel at the LGA, and community levels will be engaged during the exercise for the drugs administration.

 

 

The Project Manager also stated that SMC drugs would be distributed for 5 Cycles across the 323 wards  of the 20 LGAs in the State from June to October 2023, adding that Procurement and Recruitment have reached advanced stages.

 

 

