Otti to set up Abia Medical Village

.. Chukwu says it will make Abia a medical tourist State.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Abia State on Due Process, Dr Oluebube A Chukwu has backed up Governor Alex Otti on his vision of setting up the Abia State Medical Village to reverse all forms of medical tourism from India and some other parts of Europe, America to Abia State

Chukwu, who spoke with some Newsmen in Umuahia, on Monday, said the Medical Village when set up would bring about transformation in healthcare delivery, improve outcomes as well as lower healthcare costs with consistent, coordinated and comprehensive health care delivery in Abia State

According to him,”Abia Medical Village if set up, will provide care to meet the needs of patients in any part of the State and beyond as well as equip health care providers with tools and resources needed to care for patients to the best of their ability.

” Remember also that Governor Otti has promised that in his vision of Abia Medical Village, everything that you can find in any top notch medical center around the world will be made available” he said

Speaking further, Chukwu maintained that with the massive support the Governor is already receiving from Nigerians in diaspora not just Abians who are indicating that they would be happy to help, when set up, Abia will become a medical tourist State.