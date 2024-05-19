USAID ends workshop on health sector financing in Ebonyi, calls for autonomy of Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) State to State has ended a 2-day Workshop on Policy dialogue on Health Sector Financing in Ebonyi State with a call for autonomy of Primary Healthcare Development Agency .

Addressing participants at Osbourn La Palm Hotel, Uburu, Ohaozara Government Area, the Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Moses Odunwa lauded USAID State to State for their numerous workshops aimed at getting things done the right way.

On their part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr Sabinus Nwibo and the Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Emeka Philip Ovuoba disclosed that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru employed medical personnel, procured SUV cars for medical doctors and ambulances for general hospitals, procured motorcycles for health workers using IMPACT fund and commended him for his numerous achievements in the health sector adding that the system was moribund before his assumption of office in 2023.

They called for autonomy of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, condemned PHC under one roof and advocated for relocation of the Agency to a different place.

In his remarks, the State2State Team Lead (STL) Ebonyi, Dr. Sam Onyia advised stakeholders to increase budget allocation of the health sector in Ebonyi State to enable them reach Federal Government 15% benchmark.

Onyia who noted that the total expenditure budget for the health sector has been downward since 2021, emphasized the need to prioritize primary health care for the well being of Ebonyi residents.

Lending her voice, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Williamson Mfon Christian opined that the budget should be precise and divided into quarters in order to improve budget financing.

She explained that Federal Intervention fund, fund from development partners etc should be reported and not come as revenue to show accountability adding that returns should be done on monthly basis.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke including the Chairman, Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts who is also the member representing Izzi West Constituency, Hon. Abiri Godwin and the Member representing Edda West Constituency, Hon. Nkemka Onuma appreciated USAID State to State for their efforts to increase their knowledge

They maintained that there should be inflow and outflow of fund pointing out that they would do the needful to ensure adequate healthcare service delivery. They stressed that funds allocated to the health sector should be properly utilized.

Presentations on Ebonyi State Health Sector and actual expenditure 2021-2024; Basic Health Care provision fund and performance of the State Primary Healthcare in Ebonyi State (State funding universal coverage: Sub: PHC under one roof); HRH in Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare System: current status, gaps and fund challenges among others were made by some facilitators like Dr. Chibueze Nwonye and Victoria Ebere Eze

There were goodwill messages from the Commissioner for Finance represented by Mr. Chibuzor Obiya and his counterparts from Ministry of budget including Grants and Donor Agency represented by Mr. Chijioke Ogbodo and Mr. Irem Michael

The training attracted who is who in the State health sector, lawmakers, Commissioners, Civil Society Organisation among others and featured panel discussion at the end of every presentation