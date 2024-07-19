Nigeria’s goal of Universal Health Coverage realizable through PPP- Remi Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said realizing the country’s goal of Universal Health Coverage needs the efforts and partnership of the Private sector and the full activation of Health Insurance.

Mrs Tinubu made the remark in a release signed by her SSA Media, Busola Kukoyi at the commissioning of Diamed Health Center, in Lekki Lagos State.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that such state-of-the-art facility resonates with the four-point healthcare agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I have also been informed that this Center occupies a strategic position in the four-point agenda of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare which are, I. improving governance and leadership; ii. Improving population health outcomes; iii. Medical industralisation/unlocking value chains; and iv. Health Security.”

The First Lady noted that the commissioning is critical as advanced imaging and proper diagnosis is the bedrock of quality health care.

“As we look to the future, collaborations across sectors and borders are necessary to drive innovation, share knowledge, and improve patient outcomes. Diamed center exemplifies what can be achieved when we work together-the government, the private sector, and dedicated healthcare professionals.

“This dream cannot be attained without engaging the private sector and the full activation of health insurance. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) stand at the forefront of these transformative efforts, merging resources and expertise to elevate care standards.”

The First lady commended the Chairman of the Diamed Center, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu for the initiative urging him to continue raising the bar even as new grounds are explored in medical technology.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alaus who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, prof. Akin Abayomi noted that the nations healthcare sector was improving rapidly especially with the collaborative efforts of the private sector.

He commended the ownership of the health facility noting that the hospital would serve as a good training ground for medical manpower.

The Chairman of Diamed Health Center, Sir Kessington Adebutu thanked the government for providing an enabling environment which made the establishment of the facility possible.

Also present at the event were notable dignitaries including former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former state governors, royal fathers and others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng