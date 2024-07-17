Mental health expert warns against normalising stress, inadequate rest

Taking good rest has been pinpointed as essential in maintaining sound mental health while all forms of stress should not be embraced.

This was the call of Dr Timi Oyebode,Founder of Attitude Development International (ADI) during the virtual 8th public lecture series organised by Corona College of Education, Lagos.

In her lecture on the theme— ‘Psycho-social and emotional influences on mental wellness in Nigeria today,’ Dr. Oyebode explained how a person moves gradually from mild distress to moderate distress then mental illness if unmanaged.

The professional counsellor warned against normalising stress, emphasising that it affects the state of mind which influences attitudes and actions.

She said, “People are beginning to see stress as a normal thing. They see not taking enough rest as good due to what motivational speakers have told them. They are gradually getting to the level of moderate distress.”

The mental health expert counselled that emotional pain should not be overlooked, while shifting focus to only the physical pains.

“Physical and emotional pain should be looked after properly. The emotional pain shouldn’t be shied away from as it determines the state of mind and well being of the individual.

“Emotional pain is as huge as having malaria. If someone is angry, it is as painful as having typhoid. You don’t just say to someone to get over his distress.

The emotional distress could change the person’s outlook.

“Mental illness comes in various forms like depression, anxiety disorder, anger, violent behaviours, suicidal thoughts. All these should be checked from the root. Let’s stop focusing on symptoms, know that there is a root. There is something wrong in the mind,” she stated.

Speaking on healthy habits for mental health which could serve as anti-depressant, Dr. Oyebode mentioned adequate sleep; balanced diet; mental and physical exercise like dancing; expressing gratitude daily; communication with God and drawing positive energy from people around.

“Don’t be isolated and disconnected. Put your pain aside and help others. You could visit the orphanage or hospital. You’re helping yourself by this. Reach out to counsellors for help and be open,” she charged.

Delivering her remark, the Chairman of the event, Prof (Mrs) Mopelola Olusakin, noted that conversations around mental wellness are vital as several people have been hit by the nation’s economic crisis, causing depression.

“Due to the current economic situation, some cannot sleep. When they worry and cannot sleep at night, it affects their physical health alongside mental health.

“In psychology, we have found out that the level of people’s resilience to negative emotions and situations affects their mental health. There is depression among all groups of people including children. Depression could lead to suicide, depending on its level.

“Check on your friends and family. If you are feeling down, talk to a counsellor. Determine to stay alive and active no matter what and find something to do. Say positive words to yourself regardless of what people say,” Prof. Olusakin advised.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Provost of Corona College of Education, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa stated that the institution chose the theme to shed light into deeper issues surrounding mental health and illness for proper management.

Dr. Mekiliuwa harped on deploying effective coping strategies to curtail the spate of depression and suicide in Nigeria.