Peter Obi refutes the word “shishi”

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed the claim that he doesn’t want to spend money on political campaigns (not giving ‘shishi’).

Obi said he is more committed to how to use state money for the public good if elected into office in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

Obi disclosed this on Monday during an interactive session between him and the north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja.

“People say we don’t give people ‘shishi’. It is not true. But I want to use your money for your good. I want to use it to educate your children and give them opportunities.

“I don’t want to steal your money. That’s not what I am doing because it is wrong. Rather, I want to be part of you and your children,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor also said he is committed to the Northeast, adding that he is not going to be President from Abuja.

“I am going to be your President from the Northeast. There’s no way I will not tour every single state of Nigeria. I’ll be everywhere,” he said.

