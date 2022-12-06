Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

I feel empty – Okposo’s daughter reacts on father’s death

Entertainment
By Peter
8
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Alula Okposo, the daughter of late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has penned a tribute to her father.

Alula said her father’s death has left her feeling “blank.”

She said her father is singing with the angels.

“The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes.”

“God knows best because I know your jamming with the angels, changing it for them, letting them know say Na your voice bad pass. Anyways make we leave the story to the writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP.” She wrote on her Instagram page on Monday.

Sammie Okposo who died on November 25 will be buried on Friday, December 15th.

Tribute for the 51 years old will be held on Tuesday, December 13 in Lagos State. The service of songs will hold on Wednesday.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8479 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Don Jazzy’s food business, Jazzy’s Burger,…

Political class must pay attention to entertainment…

Meta hosts FlexNaija Event in Lagos

How Bosslady Law added value to the lives of Tiktok girls…

1 of 43