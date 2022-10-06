Peter Obi: I’m sorry for you Igbos – Asari Dokubo

COSMAS CHUKWU

Vitriolic Niger Delta militants leader, Asari Dokubo, has shared a video where he displayed AK-47 rifles against the ‘Obidients’.

Obidients is the name that describes ardent followers of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Asari Dokubo has before now made public his disdain for the Obidients and Peter Obi and had declared his support for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Dokubo had claimed that Peter Obi should be in jail in an earlier social media rant.

According to the the militant leader, Obi should be in jail for investing the funds of the Anambra State government while he was a governor.

In this latest viral video, Dokubo slammed the Obidients for claiming to have held a 2 million man match in 15 thousand capacity Jos Stadium.

He ended his video by displaying his AK-47 rifles, declaring he is not afraid of the Obidients.

“Two million-man match in a fifteen thousand capacity stadium? In fifteen thousand capacity stadium and you held a 2 million-man match? You people should stop lying. Why not show us a stadium filed with 15 thousand people, we’ll accept it.

“Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke. Presenting Obi as a candidate is what any rational human being should not even think about. Presenting Obi as a candidate, a man who failed in Anambra. Nothing to show for in Anambra and that is the best Igbos can present.

“I feel sorry for Igbos. Anybody who talks you abuse them…you can’t abuse me. You can’t do me anything. If you come I go pursue you. Me na Tinubu I dey o. Na Tinubu go win this election o. Obi self no go carry third. I be coward? I dey here”,Dokubo threatened.

For a better society