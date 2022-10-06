‘Brown envelope journalism’ promotes spread of fake news – Don… Decries non-payment of journalists by media organisations

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Media employers have been charged to pay journalists promptly and as at when due in order to curb the menace of fake news in the country.

According to Professor Shola Omotola of the Federal University of Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE), the issue of journalists receiving brown envelopes in the course of discharging their lawful duties must be controlled in order to sustain the ethics of the profession.

Prof. Omotola enjoined media owners to stop issuing identity cards as an alternative to paying salaries to employed journalists in their respective media organizations either print or broadcast medium.

He spoke as a guest lecturer on Thursday, during the Annual Public Award presentation to eminent Nigerians who have excelled in their respective professional and human endeavours organised by Nigerian Union of Journalists, zone B held at NUJ Centre Iyaganku in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on the theme–‘2023 General election in Nigeria: The media perspective’-the distinguished professor urged media practitioners to get set for the challenges that will come ahead of the general elections.

He asked them to desist from fake and unverified news, noting that fake news is capable of causing problem in the society and as such should be avoided by putting extra efforts in carrying out investigation on any news item before forwarding it.

The university Don frowned at media owners owing journalists and leaving them to live by brown envelopes, saying such trend should stop for professionalism.

He said, “A situation where a journalist is employed just with an identity card without a salary, it gives room for journalists resort to writing junks and collect gratification in form of a ‘brown envelope’ as a means of survival.

“We all know what is happening. I worked with The Guardian newspaper as Board member for over three and half years. I understand how all these things worked . A situation where a reporter is employed with just an ID card without salary, it will be difficult for journalists to stop collecting brown envelopes because so many of them are surviving with such means”.

Some of the personalities awarded were, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Commander of Amotekun, Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye; Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismali Omipidan; Oba Oladele Odugbemi, the Olu of Lisa Kingdom (Ali Odu 1).

Others are Yinka Ayefele, international singer and founder of Fresh FM; Mohammed Abubakar Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity; Ose Ogunkorode, Publisher, Ekiti Standard Newspaper and Olayinka Agboola, Publisher, Parrot Xtra Magazine.

In an interview with journalists after receiving his ward Mr Omipidan said he was elated to be counted as one of the awardees,adding that the award and recognition will spur him to do more in his chosen profession.

Omipidan said “journalism is indeed a noble profession”.

