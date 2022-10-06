Adeleke vows to review Oyetola’s recent appointments, contract awards, asset auctions

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke says he will review the appointments, contract awards, asset auctions recently carried out by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Adeleke’s Transition Committee accused the present administration of illegality and looting of state assets.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, job seekers and contractors were enjoined to be wary of appointments and contracts as his administration will reverse all illegal decisions from November 28.

SUBEB contracts, appointment of Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for the Ilesa University, employment of new health workers, payment of severance packages of local government caretaker committee were mentioned among others.

“Before listing out the cases of maladministration, diversion of assets, illegal appointments and contract award in violation of due process in recent days, we want to declare that Senator Ademola Adeleke will upon assumption of office institute an asset recovery panel, a contract audit panel and an appointment review committee to conduct requisite review of all last-minute employments, contract awards and asset auction by the Oyetola administration.

“We want to add that the plundering of state assets and multiple illegal appointments have become more widespread since the court nullified the Governor’s candidature at the last election.

“We assure people of Osun State that all illegal decisions of the outgoing administration will be reviewed with a view to protecting the integrity and collective assets of our dear state.

“We are in full possession of all manners of shenanigans ongoing within the administration and we call on bureaucrats not to jeopardise their career by collaborating for illegality,” the statement read.

