Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

PDP Constitutes Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC)

People & Power
By Editor
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee are as follows

1. High Chief Tom Ikimi – Chairman

2.H.E. Capt. Idris I. Wada (rtd) – Member

3. Chief Osita Chidoka – Member

4. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member

5. Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja – Member

6. Rt. Hon. Austin Opara – Member

7. Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member

8. Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member

9. Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus – Member

10. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

11. Dr. Akilu Indabawa- Secretary

**Mr. Sunday Omobo – Administrative Secretary

The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022. at 10am.

Continue Reading
Editor 5486 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Finally, FCT minister swears in  newly elected 6 Area…

CVR: Iwuanyanwu urges FG to ensure no one is barred in the…

Ugwuany has failed Enugu in all ramifications -Agbo Labour…

2023: Group moves to facilitate Wike as Atiku’s vice,…

1 of 457