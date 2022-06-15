PDP Constitutes Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee (VPSC)

Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee are as follows

1. High Chief Tom Ikimi – Chairman

2.H.E. Capt. Idris I. Wada (rtd) – Member

3. Chief Osita Chidoka – Member

4. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member

5. Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja – Member

6. Rt. Hon. Austin Opara – Member

7. Prof. Aisha Madawaki – Member

8. Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member

9. Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus – Member

10. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

11. Dr. Akilu Indabawa- Secretary

**Mr. Sunday Omobo – Administrative Secretary

The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022. at 10am.