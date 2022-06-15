Finally, FCT minister swears in  newly elected 6 Area Councils chairmen, deputies

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In compliance with the recent court order,

the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has swore-in the newly elected six Area Councils chairmen and their deputies on Tuesday in Abuja.

While inaugurating the chairmen, the Minister urged them to focus on good governance aimed at satisfying the yearnings and aspiration’s of the electorate.

The Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Hussaini Yusuf, represented by Justice Suleiman Belgore, administered the Oath of Office to the chairmen and their deputies.

The minister also enjoined them to abide by the Oath of Office, defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rules and regulations of the FCT.

“The time of electioneering campaign is over. Now it is time to face and focus on good governance to ensure that electorate enjoy more dividends of democracy in the territory.

“You should accord priority attention to primary health care services. I also advice you to give attention to sanitation, primary education and other basic social amenities,” Bello said.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary for FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, Alhaji Abubakar Dantsoho, also enjoined the chairmen to prioritize their area of concentration.

“You were elected to perform and you are going to be judge by your performance. You can see about three of them were reelected if they have not perform well I’m sure they will not be elected by the electorate.

“So, it is a very big challenge, it is not a time for jamboree. It is time for governance and I urge them to do the best otherwise we will be out for them.

“At the FCT Area Council Services Secretariat we are very much in charge of the Area Councils and we will be going after them, inspecting their programmes and whoever didn’t perform we will allowthe law will take it cost.”

Earlier, the chairmen, while taking their Oath of Office pledged to defend the constitution of Nigeria and abide by the rules and regulations guiding the running of FCT without any fear or favour.

They also vowed to govern in fairness, devoid of discrimination to all residents, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations, even as they promised to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities in honesty and integrity.