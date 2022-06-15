Adamawa crisis: NEMA distributes non food items to 3,738 victims.

Emmanuel Awari – Jalingo

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed non food materials as relief to 3,738 people affected by communal clash in Guyuk and Lamurde Local Gocernnent areas of Adamawa state.

The Director General of NEMA, Alh. Mustapha Habib while flagging off the relief assistance to victims of the communual crisis said that the Federal government had granted an approval for immediate relief assistance to victims affected by the clashes in the two affected local government areas.

The DG represented by Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations, NEMA Adamawa and Taraba Operations Office expressed concern over the displacement of thousands of people who were taking refuge in five communities within the two local government areas.

He listed some of the items to include mattresses, mosquito nets, cloths, mats, blankets, plates among many others items that would be useful to the IDPs.

Our correspondent reports that the distribution was witnessed by the representative of the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Permanent Secretary Security, Suleiman Palam, The Executive Secretary Adamawa State Emergency Managemebt Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Sulaiman Mohammed, the Executive Chairmen of Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs as well as village Heads of affected communities.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent thanked NEMA for coming to their aid.

Mr James Zidon, a beneficiaries said that distribution was successful and all the beneficiaries within his community got their relief items while Mrs Maimuna Tanko, another beneficiary, commended the Federal government for the timely response to the plight of the displaced people.

She said that the items would go along way in cushioning the effect of the crisis on the people.

It will be recalled that communal clash broke up between Lunguda and Waja communities in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs in Adamawa State that occurred on the 6th of June, 2022, leading to lost of 22 lives, 87 injured with various degrees of injuries as well as many others being displaced.

NEMA has in it’s on the spot assessment approved distribution of relief materials to the affected IDP canps.