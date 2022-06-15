GTCO reshaping Nigeria’s payment space through Squad

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

All over the world, digital technology has contributed to enhancing connectivity, financial inclusion, access to trade, and public services.

The COVID-19 pandemic no doubt, forced companies to move rapidly to deploy digital technologies while businesses abruptly started to change or speed up changes in the way they were engaging with customers and with employees, embracing modifications to work organisation, internal communication, and day-to-day operations.

Digitalization is the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities. It is also the process of moving to a digital business.

Meanwhile, financial analysts are optimistic that digital payment is the next growth frontier for financial services, while Nigeria remains a most attractive market as is the case with all things economic.

It is against this backdrop that the launch of Squad, a full-service digital payment company conceived by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, is a most welcome development.

With the launch of Squad, GTCO Plc aims to deploy its trademark efficient operations and innovative capacity to drive the adoption of payment services and enhance financial inclusion.

With the ultimate goal to be the most efficient off-line and online merchant acquiring platform in all of Africa, Squad is well-positioned to serve four important enterprise verticals namely: micro-businesses (kiosks), online sellers, digital natives, and corporates.The squad is positioned to lead with innovation and efficiency.