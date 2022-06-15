GTCO reshaping Nigeria’s payment space through Squad

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com
COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor
All over the world, digital technology has contributed to enhancing connectivity, financial inclusion, access to trade, and public services.
The COVID-19 pandemic no doubt, forced companies to move rapidly to deploy digital technologies while businesses abruptly started to change or speed up changes in the way they were engaging with customers and with employees, embracing modifications to work organisation, internal communication, and day-to-day operations.
Digitalization is the use of digital technologies to change a business model and provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities. It is also the process of moving to a digital business.
Meanwhile, financial analysts are optimistic that digital payment is the next growth frontier for financial services, while Nigeria remains a most attractive market as is the case with all things economic.
It is against this backdrop that the launch of Squad, a full-service digital payment company conceived by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, is a most welcome development.
With the launch of Squad, GTCO Plc aims to deploy its trademark efficient operations and innovative capacity to drive the adoption of payment services and enhance financial inclusion.
With the ultimate goal to be the most efficient off-line and online merchant acquiring platform in all of Africa, Squad is well-positioned to serve four important enterprise verticals namely: micro-businesses (kiosks), online sellers, digital natives, and corporates.The squad is positioned to lead with innovation and efficiency.
As the name suggests, Squad denotes the power of a TEAM. The team at Squad is peopled by young, dynamic professionals who have imbibed GTCO Plc’s culture of innovation and efficiency to power next-generation payment solutions.
Its top offerings will include a payment gateway and the Soft Point of Sales (PoS). While most are familiar with the functionalities of payment gateways, the Soft PoS solution is as cutting-edge as it is simple to use.
The Soft PoS is a multi-form-factor white-label solution that enables a smartphone to function as a merchant acceptance device.
Essentially, the Soft PoS allows any mobile phone with the NFC feature to be used as a point-of-sale. While this service is enjoying growing acceptance and use in other parts of the world like America, Europe, and Asia, Squad will be amongst the very first financial payments service in Africa to introduce this unique payment functionality.
Merchants, who have traditionally accepted cash payments or struggled with the sub-optimal nature of physical PoS terminals, now have a simpler and more secure way to manage their transactions.
The solution effectively addresses the needs of micro and small businesses as it provides a cost-efficient card acceptance solution as well as complete visibility of merchant transactions making reconciliation and decision-making faster and easier.
Interestingly, with Soft PoS, the consumer experience is elevated as it facilitates line-busting to streamline check-out queues and eliminates friction.
Sellers can start accepting contactless payments in just a few minutes by downloading the app from Google Play Store and completing the registration process.
The squad would also be offering other high-impact, value-adding services to merchants and corporates in various sectors of the economy to enhance their business operations and propel wide-scale growth.
If GTCO’s track record of trailblazing achievements is anything to go by, Squad will in no time set the marker for merchant and customer fulfillment in payments.
With Segun Agbaje leading the Holding Company, the bank said stakeholders can be sure that values like transparency and integrity, which have become synonymous with the Guaranty Trust brand, will come on to define the payment space resulting in more clarity of purpose and extensive trust in the reliability of digital solutions.
Mr. Agbaje recently pledged to disclose the performance of the Group’s new businesses on a quarterly basis. This is uncommon in today’s clime. It is exactly what one would expect from a brand looking to champion Africa’s growth as it serves to enhance competitiveness and value creation for all stakeholders.
It would be recalled that the Group recently started Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Ltd and Guaranty Trust Pension Managers Ltd to compete in the Asset Management and Pension sectors. These, alongside the new payment company, will certainly add to the viability of GTCO Plc long-term.
Agbaje had maintained that ‘the future of payments is digital.’ The launch of Squad is timeous if Nigeria, and indeed Africa, must ride the wave of continued cash displacement and go on to drive digital payment adoption and financial inclusion. And, if there is a question of how to radically transform Africa’s payment space, Squad is the answer.
Amongst other extenuating factors, growing digitalisation, mobile penetration, and evolving consumer behavior have accelerated the shift towards cashless thereby creating entirely new business models and solutions built around payments.
Report shows that over the past years, Nigeria has seen largely foreign investors participate in the Nigerian technology and financial sector with considerable investments in Fintech companies. This is helping to generate needed cohesion within the payment landscape and putting it at the forefront of innovation.
Experts are of the view that the gains from the payment sector will serve to spur the global remittance industry as well as enhance financial inclusion.
Also, it is expected that newer, more efficient form factors and product offerings will look to enhance the digital payment experience for consumers and merchants alike.
Meanwhile, a more critical assessment of the payment industry shows that existing Fintechs are merely scratching the surface of the payment landscape and its massive potential for financial inclusion. If anything, the fragmentation of the merchant-facing payments value chain has served to dampen the massive prospects of this sector.
Available research points to the fact that asides from security and privacy concerns, a major challenge presently facing the mobile payment ecosystem is the high level of market fragmentation as seen in multiplicity of platforms and the different service configurations on offer.
With consumer adoption stalling, mobile payments still represent a small portion of total consumer payments. The complexities around payments and the rapid evolution of merchant services require a re-evaluation of business focus and value propositions.
From its humble beginnings in 1990 as a pure-play banking institution, GTCO’ has transformed into a fully-fledged financial services powerhouse in a little over three decades.
Underpinning this remarkably successful transformation is GTCO’s rich history of firsts: from pioneering industry-wide innovations in Online/Mobile Banking, USSD Banking, Instant Card issuance, and Fingerprint Banking to creating free business platforms to support small and medium-sized business owners in the food and fashion industries and revolutionising consumer lending with QuickCredit, GTCO has differentiated itself from other financial institutions by a mile.
Prev Post
CVR: Iwuanyanwu urges FG to ensure no one is barred in the ongoing voters registration exercise.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.