PDP commiserates with Soludo, warns against derailing development in Anambra,  

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE ,AWKA

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against derailing the development process in Anambra State, saying South Eastern states needed development.

The PDP gave the warning while commiserating with Governor Soludo on the death of his father, the late Pa (Nze) Simeon Soludo on Saturday.

Nze Soludo, the governor’s late father, was laid to rest Saturday, December 23, 2023, at his country home, Isuofia, Anambra State.

Ikechukwu Emenike, the PDP Vice Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State who led other members of the party to the funeral said the PDP was against deraling the development of the state over political bickering.

Emenike who described Nze Soludo as a community leader and family head who contributed to the development of Isuofia, urged Governor Soludo to toe the footstep of his late father, Pa Soludo and shut his ears on negative critics, who according to him, were out to distract him.

He said Soludo had through his developmental initiative overcame challenges of insecurity in the state,

education, road construction, among others