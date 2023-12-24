Christmas: Dawn of prosperity, peace, irreversible progress coming–Tinubu

BLESSING AKOROWOSI with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, said his administration will continue to implement more palliative measures to ease the increasing hardship occasioned by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy, and the unification of the exchange rate, among other economic reforms.

He also promised to place Nigeria on a path of “irreversible progress” shortly.

“My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people,” Tinubu affirmed in his maiden Christmas message to Nigerians as President.

In a personally signed statement released by the State House, the President said: “Fellow Nigerians, Christmas is a special time of the year for all of us. For Christians, this time of the year marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the hope and redemption that are the hallmarks of Christ’s life.

“For people of all faiths, this is an opportunity to enjoy the company of family, celebrate life, and delight in the gifts of love and friendship that make life worthwhile.

“This is also a time to look out for each other because, amidst the festivities, this time of the year for many will, be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of loved ones and others grieving the hopes that failed to materialise and the dreams that fell short.”

The President acknowledged that the past six months of his administration “has been a time of transformation and relentless change in our country,”.

He said, “I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.”

Therefore, Tinubu appealed to citizens to “hold fast and rest assured” of his commitment to “govern with vision, dedication, and empathy,” as he transits the nation “to stability, prosperity, and Renewed Hope.”

He added, “Be confident that by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress.”

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to, in the spirit of Christmas and reflecting the best of Jesus Christ, extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around them who need it “…and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year,” he advised.

He also asked citizens to “please spare a moment of remembrance and prayer for the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, bearing arms in our names and ensuring our safety” praying that “God protects them and bring them back to their families.”

Ahead of the January 15 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Tinubu said “Let us together commemorate the memory of those who, in their service, have paid the highest price for our nation. May God bless their souls and comfort their families and loved ones.”

He prayed that the light of Christmas guides every Nigerian as 2023 draws to a close and ushers in the new year.

“I wish you all a merry Christmas,” he concluded.

Be steadfast, your sacrifice won’t be in vain –Akpabio

Meanwhile, as Christians celebrate Christmas, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio (CON) has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful regardless of the hard times citizens are experiencing.

He expressed optimism that, the pains Nigerians are going through, occasioned by series of socio-economic upheavals shall manifest in positive outcomes through the visionary development architecture of the current national leadership in the country.

Akpabio, who made the call in a Christmas message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh admonished the Christian faithful to “pray and be hopeful because with the birth of Jesus Christ, who is our symbol of hope, love and redemption, Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges”.

According to Akpabio, Christmas calls for deep reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which were anchored on love for neighbour, peaceful coexistence and loyalty to constituted authorities.

He said” On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly, I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria and our leaders. Show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority. Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time,” he said.

He advised Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away our tears in the no distant time. In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth resonate within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope re-ignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season – the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him.”

Use Christmas season to appreciate essence of God –Obi

Similarly, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to use the season of Christmas to appreciate God’s mercy on them as a country.

Obi, the former governor of Anambra, made this known in a Christmas message on his X-handle platform in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 as public holidays to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Obi noted that the people were going through immense hardship but should not allow it to stop them from using the season to appreciate God for his numerous blessings.

He said: “My Dear compatriots, I wish you all a Merry Christmas as you join the Christendom to celebrate the anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“This season epitomises love, peace, and joy for all mankind. These are values and longings that unify our common humanity in a feast of love.

“This is why I wish to share the spirit of this season with all our compatriots irrespective of station, circumstance, and persuasion.

“I fully appreciate the difficulties of these times in our dear country.

“The hardship in the country and the biting effects of government policies and poor governance have dampened the hopes of most Nigerians.

“The difficulties and challenges of this moment should not, however, hinder us from appreciating the essence of our creation and the importance of seeking God’s mercy at all times.”

Obi said the current setbacks should not stop Nigerians as a people from aspiring to overcome present difficulties and realise the full potentials of the blessed country.

The former governor, therefore, enjoined Christians to use the great feast to offer special supplications to God for the country.

He said they could have the opportunity of joining others in the global community to give thanks to God for the abundant gifts he lavished on them as a nation.

Obi said as leaders, they must embrace the spirit of the season which emphasised charity. “For leaders, charity underlines compassion for the people in their present hardship.

“For us as a people, charity means sharing with our neighbors and the less privileged, our material blessings,” he said.

Obi said on this unique occasion, he wished to reassure the people that their adversity should not persist for too long as we looked forward to a New Nigeria.

Onaiyekan urges political leaders to rebuild youths’ trust in Nigeria

Similarly, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Catholic Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, has tasked political leaders to rebuild the trust of Nigerian youths in their fatherland through good leadership.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that such trust was necessary to secure the future of the country.

He spoke on the sideline of the Christmas Carol organised by Mr Emmanuel Njoku, Managing Director, Prezzo Shed Investments Limited, in Abuja.

The event tagged: “Carol Night of Nine Lessons and Songs”, had in attendance the Abuja Choral Ensemble, clerics and other Nigerians from different backgrounds.

According to Onaiyekan, the Nigerian youths are losing hope and trust in the country because of successive bad leadership at all levels.

He lamented that the youths’ frustration was demonstrated in their willingness to leave the country in their hordes to Europe and other parts of the world in search for a better life.

The former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), warned that if nothing was done urgently to reverse the tide, the future of the country would be bleak.

“That young people have lost confidence in the country and are leaving is not good news.

“A nation, whose youths are running away, has no future and our political leaders need to rebuild that trust.

“The leaders are supposed to organise all sectors in such a way that nobody is hungry and that people are not running into poverty.

“Every day we are hearing that the rate of poverty is increasing, that is not good news, and If I was the president, I would feel bad.

“But I will not ‘Japa’; I am not going anywhere. I will stay here and continue to shout that the right thing should be done, and you cannot turn what is wrong into right,” he said.

Earlier in his short sermon, Onaiyekan had urged Nigerians to use the season to share what they had with their neighbours, as giving was what characterised the message of Christmas.

He said: “Resist the temptation of monopolising Jesus in the Christmas season and share the joy of Christmas with everyone.

“If you can help one or two persons, do just that, because we all must do what we can to reach out to our neighbors this season,” he said.

In his remarks, Njoku, the host, said the Carol Night was an annual event organised to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to re-echoe the message of love for neighbour and humanity.

“Christmas represents giving and love, which is what God did for us by giving us Jesus Christ; we must also demonstrate that to others,” he said.

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was the cutting of the Christmas cake by the host and his family, flanked by clerics and followed by sections of songs performances.

Lagos CAN urges Christians to reflect on Christ’s teachings

The Lagos State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday urged Christians to reflect on the teachings of the birth of Jesus Christ and not only on merry making.

The Christian body gave the advice in its 2023 Christmas message, saying that the practice of the moral teachings of the advent of Christ to redeem mankind was of benefit to the society than indulging in lavished feast.

The Lagos CAN Chairman, Archbishop Stephen Adegbite, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that people should live for others just like Christ lived for mankind.

“The King of Kings signified love, peace, solution to crisis and above all an access to our Salvation.

“At the point mankind is now, with myriad of near insurmountable social problems, our attention should be focused on our helper in the ages past for solution and not in merriment,” he said.

The Archbishop described passive Christian living as a minus to society, charging people to pray for the nation and its leaders.

He urged them to pray for divine direction, caring for others, especially the aged and the less prevailed, for a meaningful Christmas celebration.

Promote peace, brotherliness, Diri urges Bayelsans

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored people of the state to foster peace, joy and brotherliness as they celebrate Christmas.

Governor Diri gave the counsel in his Christmas message during the state-organised carol programme christened “Festival of Nine Lessons” at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, on Saturday.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, quoted the governor as saying that his government would continue to build on the legacies of peace and love that it has been preaching.

Speaking on the outcome of the last governorship election in the state, Diri noted that his overwhelming victory was according to the wishes of the people and again expressed his administration’s appreciation to the electorate in the state.

His words: “My message to us Bayelsans is that, on behalf of the Prosperity Administration, I urge us to promote peace, joy and brotherliness throughout this Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Your government of prosperity will continue to spread the message of love, peace, unity, hope and build a brighter future for our dear state that all of us have desired even before its creation.

“I pray and extend my warm wishes for a merry Christmas and a better 2024. At all times, we must proclaim the superiority of Jesus Christ. There is no power on earth that can unseat the real governor of Bayelsa, who is Jesus Christ. We surrendered the state to Him and proclaimed that the way we came in, it was because He wanted us to be here. He again showed His superiority on November 11.”

In a sermon, Archbishop Winning Willy Bunting said Christmas represents love, giving and receiving of gifts as well as the return to invaluable values.

Archbishop Bunting admonished people not to get depressed or over-burden themselves during this season because of yet to be achieved goals at the end of the year.

High points of the carol was the reading of nine Bible lessons by members of the executive, legislature and judicial arms of government as well as the civil service and the clergy.

There were also special renditions by the Bayelsa State mass choir, members of the state executive council, the judiciary, the Garden City Choir, the Heavenly Voices, gospel act Preye Odede and other guest artistes.

The event was attended by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Obolo Bubou, former Governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, Secretary to the State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, Bayelsa-born dancehall artiste, Inetimi Odon, popularly known as Timaya, and other top government functionaries.

Adeleke preaches love, peace , unity

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has urged Christian faithful in the state to reflect the spiritual importance of Christmas by sharing love and fostering peace and unity .

Adeleke , who gave the advise in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed on Sunday in Osogbo, described Christmas as a moment of reflection on the blessings which the birth of Jesus Christ symbolised.

He urged residents, especially Christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and kindness that the season reflected .

” I want to urge Osun residents to appreciate the strength and prospect of unity in driving the needed progress for the state. We should use the season to renew bonds, lend helping hands and spread love without boundaries.

”The birth of Jesus Christ as we have come to realise, is the most profound message on the power of love and how it can save,” Adeleke said.

According to him , the state government under my leadership will continue to prioritize welfare of the people by paying owed half salaries “The regular salaries and in a few days to come, the wage award agreed with labour leaders will be paid to give the needed funds to our workers to stimulate the economy.”

He further said that bonds totalling over N2.9 billion were recently issued to pensioners to put smiles on their faces .

Adeleke , however , assured residents of sustained commitment to moving the state forward, noting that ongoing projects and new ones would receive priority next year.

. Army chief hails courage, resilience of troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has lauded troops of Nigerian Army and commended them for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in ensuring safety and security of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

This is contained in his Christmas message by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Lagbaja saluted the troops for their undying faith in the Nigerian State in the face of adversity.

He congratulated troops for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came their way.

According to him, over 50 thousand troops of the Nigerian army will miss wishing their families and loved ones Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person, during this yuletide.

The COAS said that all personnel would want to be with or wish their families, but could not do so because they would be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, communities, villages and hamlets, across the country and beyond.

He said that troops were duty-bound to be deployed, assuring them that the year ahead held good prospects for the nation and the army, judging by the policies and unfolding programmes of the Federal Government.

He revealed that the army is expected to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that would enhance better security environment across the country in the coming year.

He added that the Army Headquarters had initiated several welfare projects that would directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

He reiterated that the well-being of troops remained of utmost importance and assured that he would continue to work tirelessly to provide troops’ with the requisite resources to carry out their duties effectively.

According to him, it is not oblivious that the Nigerian army is constantly confronted with some challenges as it strives to fulfill its constitutional obligations but are by no means insurmountable.

Lagbaja expressed confidence in the commitment of the Federal Government to boost the physical, morale and conceptual components of the army’s fighting power toward becoming a more efficient force.

He reassured that the army would continue to work with sister services, the Nigeria Police Force and other Security and Response agencies to create and maintain peaceful, safe and secure environment for socio-economic development of the country.

Embrace peace, unity, love, says Atiku

As the world celebrates Christmas Day today (December 25), which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, Nigerians have been urged to embrace peace and unity at this period, and to love one another for the sake of progress and growth in the country.

This call was made by the former Vice President of Nigeria and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, in a Christmas message released by his Media Office in Abuja.

It reads: “I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love. Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“Christmas is the season of love, joy, generosity and forgiveness and while we celebrate with family and friends, we should also spend time to pray for a more peaceful and prosperous nation as it is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness, this Yuletide.”

The former Vice President also urged Nigerians to use this time to rededicate themselves to the virtues of “faith in God, love for one another and make these virtues more evident and practical in their daily living.”

As we also look ahead to a better 2024, the Waziri Adamawa enjoined Nigerians not to relent in praying to God to restore peace and all-round development and progress in our country.

“As we celebrate, we should continue to extend hands of love and fellowship to our neighbours and live as one big family, irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings and continue to trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” he said.