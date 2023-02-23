PDP alleges APC, deputy speaker Wase plan to disrupt election in Plateau state

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

With barely 48 hours into the February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is planning to rig elections in Plateau state.

The party also accused the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase of importing vigilantes from neighbouring States to actualize an alleged APC rigging process on election day.

Plateau state PDP publicity secretary, John Akans made the allegation Wednesday, while addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Jos.

Akans said that the attention of his party was drawn to what he described as yet another diatribe antics of the APC in the state, in an attempt to deceive the general public about the state of affairs of our party.

“We are aware of the mischievous antics of the outgoing ruling party whose leadership is desperately out on a mission to create and paint an imaginary picture before the good people of Plateau in order to score a cheap political goal. But we are glad that their plan is dead on arrival,” he said.

The state publicity secretary of PDP further revealed that his party “was reliably informed that the Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase is recruiting and importing vigilantes to Wase LGA from neighbouring states with the intention to harass and intimidate voters during the election.”

“We, therefore, call on the Commissioner of police to put the Deputy speaker under watch as his plans are to create unrest before and during the election,” he added.

Akans also called on the electorates to remain calm in their determination to vote APC out for the betterment of their future, while noting that the PDP, the party he belongs to is ready to protect and defend their votes.

The APC reacted swiftly by stating that their victory is certain and unstoppable come February 25 and March 11, 2023 elections.

In a press release signed and issued to journalists in Jos, Wednesday by the publicity secretary of the Plateau state APC, Sylvanus Namang the PDP knew it cannot make any headway in the elections, and decided to engage in blaming the APC in advance.

Namang touted the APC as unstoppable in its march to Aso Villa on February 25 and Little Rayfield on March 11 respectively.

Namang said the PDP accusation was “simply preposterous and laughable as the humble, peaceable and well respected Deputy Speaker does not need to embark on what the PDP is alleging because his election is not under any threat as there is no trace of any opposition in his Wase Federal Constituency.”

“The APC hereby calls on the PDP in the state to be prepared for a resounding defeat in the Saturday and subsequent elections rather than its misplaced blame game,” he added.

We call on the electorate to exercise their franchise by voting wisely and not to bring back dishonest, desperate and rejected politicians who did not use our boom period for the good of the citizenry,” Namang said.