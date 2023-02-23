Excitement as Prophet Dr Anene Nwachukwu receives accolades , Brand New SUV on birthday

It was glitz, glamour and a moment of joy for the family of Nwachukwu as Prophet Dr. Anene Nwachukwu popularly known as Oracle recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

The birthday was attended by top Nigerians like former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Oba of Iba kingdom and famous men of God like OPM’s founder, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Archbishop Most Reverend John Osa-oni, Amb Dr. Ekanem Benjamin, Bishop Praise Machine, Famous Actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, Ngozi Zack Orji, among others.

Late Bishop Dr. Arthur Nwachukwu who is the father and the founder of Rhema Deliverance Mission Worldwide has four sons and a daughter, Bishop Dr. Chidozie Nwachukwu, Pastor Amaechi Nwachukwu, Prophet Dr. Anene Nwachukwu, Madam Nnenne Nwachukwu, Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu, Pastor Chukwuebuka Nwachukwu,

OPM’s founder, Apostle Chibuzo Chinyere during a Press Interview.

Dr. Anene Nwachukwu is a philanthropist to the core, a God’s general with impeccable character who on their own has generously impacted so many lives, he is not a sentimental prophet and he doesn’t Promise God.

Prophet Dr. Anene Nwachukwu a great and a capacity oracle is a voice in his generation and as well one of the major prophets we have in Nigeria, he is wholeheartedly dedicated, diligent and passionate about God and his kingdom, he is one of the prophets that given has become part of character on a daily basis, he doesn’t need to know you before he stretches a glamorous hand of help to the individual that needed an assistant.

Bishop Dr. Chidozie Nwachukwu during a Press Interview.

His giving lifestyle has no limits, meanwhile, the majority of people from his ministry and outside ministry have given several testimonies of God’s general renting apartments for the homeless and a lot obtained a scholarship to study in one of the best schools of their choice. in a nutshell prophet, Dr. Anene is approachable, reliable and accessible any time you want to engage with him.

*Here are some exclusive Interviews conducted by ladies and gentlemen of the press*

*How would you describe 50 years of existence*?

Well, age is a number, the stage is level. It is not by the number of age, it is by the stage God has brought you in life. Some people senior me but can not do what God has done with me. The new age is for more dedication and work for the kingdom of God.

*At 50, will you say God has done enough*?

More than enough. It’s a journey of His Grace though I am not yet there I am not where I used to be. Yesterday is gone, we have to forget about it, tomorrow has more because a new day begins with a new miracle. I believe that God will use me to do greater work as my age increases.

*Has God told you anything about the coming up presidential election*?

I told my congregation that God wants to heal Nigeria with this 2023 election, I can refer you to my 2023 prophecies on the 31st night. I told the church that two weeks into the election, Nigeria will be in a very serious crisis, there will be protests which will have to do with financial issues. I also said that the crisis will reshape Nigeria because those who want to hijack the election will be in a financial mess. This has happened. This will help Nigeria. I am not unhappy with what is happening, I was told to dance during my 50th birthday party for people to spray me money but people said they don’t have the cash to spray. I would have made a lot of money if there was cash but I am not unhappy because it will reshape our land.

*A lot was said about you by your family and friends, how did you feel when the encomiums were poured on you*?

I believe that integrity pays. Anything you do as a child of God, never forget that integrity pays. Any evil thing you do today will impact the lives of your children. I look at the life of my father late Bishop Arthur Nwachukwu, I learned integrity from what I saw in my father. I always do things in a biblical by ensuring I don’t cut corners. This has helped mean today in my ministry.

All the encomiums poured on me today show that God has used me to affect people’s lives even the Vice Chancellor of the University I attended was here and poured encomiums on me. That shows that while I was in the University, I was a man of integrity.

Also, his immediate family commended him for his generosity, being a caregiver, and being a sponsor of the education of many abroad. Some among the family who was overwhelmed couldn’t hide their feelings while interacting with the pressmen in Lagos

In conclusion, Prophet Nwachukwu, however, seized the privilege to dedicate his 50th birthday to the Almighty God and thanked Him for His infinite mercy while seeking God’s intervention in the current status of Nigeria.

He was gifted a brand new black Toyota Landcruiser Prado SUV and lots of gifts.

