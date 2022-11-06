PAU celebrates 20TH Anniversary Thanksgiving Mass

UGO AMADI

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) organised a Thanksgiving Mass Service on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the events commemorating its twentieth anniversary. The Mass was celebrated by the Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins. Fr Tony Odoh, the Chaplain of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, the Vice-Chancellor Pan-Atlantic University and other top officials of Pan-Atlantic University received the Archbishop and led him on a tour of the university’s new projects and facilities.

The official entourage comprised the immediate Past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Juan Elegido – the current Vice-Chancellor; Professor Enase Okonedo, – Dean, Lagos Business School; Professor. Chris Ogbechie, Deputy Dean- LBS; Prof. Yinka West, The Registrar; Mr Kingsley Ukaoha, Prof. Chantal Epie, Fr Ignatius Sotos, Fr Paul Ariole, Fr Ifeanyi Ogboh and Fr Leo Ogbanufe.

The tour activities anchored by Mr Frank Wiggle (Head of Community Relations, Pan-Atlantic University) commenced with a visitation to the in-house audiovisual studio for media and film production students and a visit to the new School of Science and Technology laboratories, which includes the Electrical/Electronic lab, Physics and science lab, and a newly equipped Computer Science lab with different scientific apparatus to prepare students with modern-day skills to practice their professional endeavours.

The anniversary Mass commenced with melodious hymns led by the PAU Chapel Choir, the procession of the Archbishop and the officiating ministers. The Most Rev. Adewale Martins welcomed the distinguished members of the board, staff, students, and other participants to the 20th Thanksgiving Mass. Also, he commended the unique leadership virtues of the management and faculty in carrying out training and character-moulding policies to build the young students at one of the formative stages of their lives with such bold grace and opportunity bestowed on them by God.

“Whatever we do in such an institution as faculty members or staff in our areas, we become co-workers with God in bringing new creatures into being; Creatures that would have become new because the values and virtues that we may have succeeded in impacting on them”, He remarked.

The Mass ended with a vote of thanks speech by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Enase Okonedo. She appreciated the Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Adewale Martins; Fr Tony Odoh- Regional Vicar of Opus Dei in Nigeria and Chancellor of the PAU- the secretary to the Archibishop – Fr Paul Ariole; the school Chaplain- Rev. Father Ifeanyi Ogboh, Rev. Leo Ogbanofe, and the project committee members that organised the event.

The Vice-Chancellor proceeded to acknowledge and thank the board of trustees of the PAU Foundation- Professor Steven Afolami, the immediate Past Vice-Chancellor of PAU, Professor Juan Elegido, who was one of the three (3) founding members of Lagos Business School – the first Alumni Director of Lagos Business School- Mr Gabriel Diejomaoh, Deans of Schools, heads of units as well as the altar servers, churchwardens, chaplaincy and PAU choir.

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) was established in 2002. The objective of education in Pan-Atlantic University is the well-rounded formation of the human person. The University aims at nurturing individuals who are professionally competent, creative and enterprising, zealous for the common good and able to make free and morally right decisions and who thus act as positive agents of change in service to society.

Currently, Pan-Atlantic University has seven main units: