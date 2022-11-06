Police kill kidnapper, robbery kingpin, arrest man who kills daughter, buries her in shallow grave.

The Akwa Ibom State Police command yesterday said it has killed one notorious kidnapper and robbery kingpin, Emediong Nse Etuk, a.k.a mopol, whose gang has been terrorising Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Abak local government areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said he was neutralised at their hideout in Ukanafun LGA, while he was attempting to scale the fence.

MacDon disclosed that the police also arrested, one Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo LGA for allegedly killing and burying his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, and buried her in a shallow grave in the family compound to cover his track.

His words: “A notorious kidnapper and robbery kingpin, one Emediong Nse Etuk, a.k.a mopol, responsible for kidnapping and robberies with his gang, in and around Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Abak and environs has been neutralised in Ukanafun while attempting to scale the fence after the Police, relying on credible information and on the instruction of the CP, stormed their hideout at Ukanafun.

“Suspect before giving up the ghost, confessed to be responsible for many abductions and robberies, including that of one Ekom Ime Akpan on the 13/10/2022.

“Also based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday (20) at the family compound at Omum Unyiam Village.

“The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding which led to a fight and that the victim held his manhood, that he in turn used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death and that he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track.

“The Police has exhumed the body and preserved same for autopsy. Also, on 29th September, 2022 at about 1400hrs, one Edet Uyo Ntung ‘m’ was arrested for the murder of one Emem Monday Uyo ‘m’, both of Afaha Ediene village in Ikono Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a lingering family feud. The Suspect who is the uncle and family Head of the deceased, invited him to his residence on the pretext of addressing the problem. Rather than doing so, he brought out his machete and cut his face, hand, neck and other parts of his body, leading to his instant death.

“Furthermore, on 26/10/2022, at about 1400hrs, one Abel Irom Itam, ‘m’, a Student of Maurid Polytechnic had a fight with a fellow Student, one Precious Johnson ‘m’, over a Power Bank. The said Johnson died a few hours after he was rushed to the hospital. The Suspect, Abel Irom has been arrested”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has ordered for a discrete investigation into the student’s death and warned residents against resorting to self help, assuring that all the all arrested suspects would have their day in court.

He warned perpetrators of crimes to desist forthwith or leave the State as the Command will spare no resources in ensuring that those involved were brought to book, adding:”The command is calling on members of the public to be more vigilant and report suspected Criminal elements to the Command for necessary action”