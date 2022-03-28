Pastor Alex Omokudu: Exemplifying high level of humility and simplicity irrespective of amazing miracles performed

God still works in a miraculous ways and uses His servants as a working tools to execute divine miracles in the lives of people who need to be supernaturally healed.

In a world that is perilous and filled with material conscious people, the need to have faith and focus on God becomes imperative and imminent, though the world might be going irreligious, that doesn’t mean that God hasn’t been showing himself or manifesting for people to believe that God is still what he said he is which is Magnificent. One of the vessels that God has been using to show his presence is Pastor Alex Omokudu, a Nigerian based in United Kingdom.

Pastor Alex Omokudu, the Founder and the General Overseer of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly has touched souls that people have come to associate him with humility and sincerity living the life of Christ.

Pastor Alex as he is fondly called by his church members, followers and friends has shown the true manifestation of God, not associated with scandals and all whatnot, Pastor Alex has touched lives, impacted in the life of people especially in the UK and above all God has used him to perform series of amazing miracles.

Miracles upon miracles, God is using Pastor Alex to perform several miracles in his ministry to the glory of God, from raising of the dead to the healing of the sick, testimonies of the fruit of the womb, incredible Miracles after feet washing, 25 years barrenness gone, Miracle after 7 miscarriages, Healing of Chronic kidney failure, and lots more. All to the glory of God, to the shame of the devil and to the amazement of people, not once has the congregation prayed and thanked God when the dead was raised in the church by Pastor Alex.

On growing from strength to strength, Pastor said that he is actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.

” All the miracles I perform are not my making, I give God the glory and praise, He has used me to perform wonders and, in all humility, and appreciation I give God the glory. We have to make people understand the existence of God. A world that today treat things of God with levity, ours is to bring the gospel, truth and manifestation of God to the people and that is my mandate.”

Pastor Alex, married to Angel Omokudu with three lovely children. He can be described as one of the most loved pastor in a noiseless way with highest followers among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted. You are the liberty to call him a prolific prophet or God’s vessel on earth. The fact is that he remains one of the best respected God’s generals making waves both in Nigeria and in the world at large.

