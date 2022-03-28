Dangote sponsors Ogun and Enugu Trade Fairs

As part of efforts to rev up commerce, industry and economic activities, Dangote Industries Limited is sponsoring the ongoing international trade fairs in Abeokuta and Enugu, the capitals of Ogun and Enugu States respectively.

The trade fair in Abeokuta is been organsied by the Ogun Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture while Enugu Trade Fair is powered by by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture. Dangote Group also was the major sponsor of the recently concluded Kaduna Trade Fair.

Five companies from the Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser are participating in the two fairs.

A statement from Corporate Communications Unit of Dangote Group, said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

Officals from Dangote Fertiliser that was commissoned last week will be operating a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser. The desk is to be manned by well-trained officers who are groomed to answer all questions and inquiries regarding the use of fertiliser.

NASCON is offering its salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users. NASCON would be giving its customers a good treat at the fair even as it has added to the richness of products like Danq seasoning and stew/soup mixes and also embarked on an expansion of its distribution network to make the product more readily accessible to consumers.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its products ranges while its Sales/Marketing team will fully be on ground to attend customers and prospective new distributors. Customers are encouraged to visit the stand and buy products at Trade Fair prices.

Dangote Cement, a regular participant at both fairs, will operate an office at the Dangote Group Pavilion. Customers and users of its cement products are encouraged to visit the office during the period of the fair for consultations with the team.

Aside this, the statement said customers wanting to be distributor of any of the products from Dangote Group subsidiaries would have the opportunity to be well informed by staff of the companies who would be on hand to put the customers through on how to go about it.

Besides the products being sold at reasonable prices, lots of gifts have been packaged for potential visitors to Dangote Stand with opportunity from wet sampling of its products.

