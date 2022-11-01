Parallex Bank congratulates UNILAG VC on appointment, says it’s well deserved

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Mr. Femi Bakare has congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folashade Ogunsola, saying it is a well deserved appointment.

This was contained in a letter titled, ‘Congratulations On Your Appointment as UNILAG’s 13th Vice-Chancellor ‘

In the letter which was dated October 11, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer of Parallex Bank noted that Ogunsola”s commitment would be brought to bear in the country’s education sector.

It read, “On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Parallex Bank, I congratulate you on your recent appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“This is very well deserved and proof of not just your impact on the continuous development of the University of Lagos but the educational sector in Nigeria. I firmly believe that your professionalism and commitment will be immensely benefitted from while you lead the University to a greater height.

“As you step into this new position, may the wisdom, blessings and grace of the Almighty be upon you, granting you a glorious tenure marked by uncommon development and exemplary leadership.”

