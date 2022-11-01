Dr. Nike Akande ,former Minister of Industry marks her 78th Birthday in Lagos

L-r … Business Woman Dr. Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; with the celebrant former Minister of Industry. Dr. Nike Akande.

L-r… Publisher and Managing Director of Judgments of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Barrister Adejoke Layi-Babatunde, the celebrant former Minister of Industry Chief Dr. Nike Akande; Business Woman Dr. Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu and Victoria Onigbanjo.

Friends of the celebrant,

L-r …Chief Bayo Okunola with Senator Anthony Adefuye,

The celebrant former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.) Nike Akande, her husband Chief Adebayo Akande, cutting her 78th birthday cake with other guests in Lagos on 29/10/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline