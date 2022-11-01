Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr. Nike Akande ,former Minister of Industry marks her 78th Birthday in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Former Punch Chairman Ajibola Ogunsola'; the celebrant  former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.)  Nike  Akande, her husband Chief Adebayo Akande;  Victoria  Onigbanjo ;Business Woman  Princess  Dr Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu; during the celebration of 78th years birthday of Dr Nike  Akande in Lagos  on 29/10/2021... PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Business Woman    Dr. Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu;  with the celebrant former Minister of Industry. Dr.  Nike  Akande.

L-r… Publisher and Managing Director of Judgments of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Barrister Adejoke Layi-Babatunde, the celebrant former Minister of Industry Chief Dr.  Nike  Akande;  Business Woman    Dr. Comfort Folashade Omotade Odumosu and Victoria Onigbanjo.

 Friends of the celebrant,

 L-r …Chief Bayo Okunola with   Senator Anthony Adefuye,

The celebrant former Minister of Industry. Chief (Dr.)  Nike  Akande, her husband Chief Adebayo Akande, cutting her 78th  birthday cake with other guests in Lagos on 29/10/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

