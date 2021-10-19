Pandora: I am yet to receive any letter from EFCC- Obi

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has refuted the news making its round on social that he has reacted to the invitation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

The purported reaction quoted Obi as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public.

A press release signed by Obi’s media Aide, Valentine Obienyem said that the former governor was yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.

”Obi being a law abiding Nigerian will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times”, the press release stated