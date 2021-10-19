UI final year student murdered , another killed by  hit and run vehicle. 

By Patience Ogbo

Two students of the university of Ibadan have died within two days at the weekend.

The students are Adedayo Ridwan, a 400level student of History Department who was reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers at a shopping mall closed to the university on Saturday by suspected armed robbers who were said to have snatched his phone before shooting him. While the university is still mourning Ridwan, a 200level female student identified as Adeyemi Ayomide, was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle as she attempted to cross the road in front of the university gate.

Their deaths are coming few days after the university appointed a new Vice Chancellor.