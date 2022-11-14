Oyetola, Sanwo-Olu bag National Institute of Credit Administration’s honorary award

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have been nominated for the prestigious Honorary Award of Fellow of National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA).

This is in recognition of their tremendous and sterling performance in raising the bar of good governance in the States.

The award, according to the Institute, would be bestowed on the outstanding Governors at its investiture, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Lagos.

NICA noted that the honorary award on the two governors was a clear testimony to the fact that they belong to the distinctively progressive governance elites in the country.

The Institute, in a letter, conveying the choice of Oyetola after a careful selection process, revealed that the formidable contributions made in governing Osun and the wonderful strides in managing Osun State finances over the past four years recommended Oyetola for the Honorary Award.

The letter reads in part: “Your induction and investiture as Honorary Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration along with your counterpart in Lagos Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a signal that you are one of the distinctively progressive governance elites in the country recognised by NICA.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria — President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) who signed our Institute’s enabling act into law will be in Lagos to formally unveil the Act to the public on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 at Four Point, Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 10:00am.

“Consequently, the Governing Council of NICA reasoned that the occasion of Mr. President’s visit provides appropriate incentive for your investiture as Honorary Fellow (FICA) of this great Institute, especially when viewed against the phenomenal credit economic stimulation activities of Osun State since you assumed office as the State Executive Governor.”

