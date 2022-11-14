Champion Newspapers Limited
Daughter of former Chairman Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi , Kanayo weds Folajimi Akinsola in Lagos

L-r…Mr. Folajimi Akinsola ; his wife former Miss kanayo Ebi ; Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi .

L-r… Officiating Minister, Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin;  General Overseer of Guiding Light Assembly Church,  Pastor Wale Adefarasin; Mr Folajimi  Akinsola, his wife Former Miss kananyo Ebi; Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Pastor Idowu  Iluyomade and  Pastor Damilola Emmanuel.

L-r…Immediate past chairman of Seplat, Dr A.B.C Orjiako; Mr Folajimi Akinsola his wife Former Miss kanayo Ebi; Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Father of the bride former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Ernest Ebi.

L-r…Group  managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited,Dr  (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group Lady Ada Chukwudozie and Mrs  Amaka Ezeaju.

L-r …Chairman Access Bank, Dr Ajoritsdere  Awosika; First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; bride mother wife of former  Chairman Fidelity Bank  Mrs Elizabeth  Ebi.

L-r… Engr Favour Chika Okafor; her husband Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor and  Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r …TOP fashion journalist, Ruth Osime,  Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited  Mr Tayo Ayeni and Chairman Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumadu.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma . Nigerian political Economist   Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and  Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas  Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.

Parents of the Groom  Mrs Christiana & Mr Ayoyinka Akinsola.

L-…Father of the bride Former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Ernest Ebi; Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Barrister Allen Onyema and  Chairman/CEO Brittana-U. Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r…Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr  Peter Obi; Director Dangote Cement plc, Mr Emmanuel Ikazoboh and  Business  Magnate/ Chairman Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote.

L-r … Pastor Uche iheakanwa; Prince Ike Iloghalu;  Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Mr  Peter Obi; Edo State Governor,  Mr Godwin Obaseki and  CEO Infrastructure Development, Dr Sam Iwuajoku.

Cross  Section of friends of the couple.

L-r … Edo State Governor,  Mr Godwin Obaseki;  Executive Director Zenith Bank, Mrs Adaobi Nwapa and her husband, Dr Ernest  Nwapa.

L-r …Senator Udoma Udo  Udoma; bride’s mother  Mrs Elizabeth  Ebi. Mrs Sally Udoma and former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency  ( NIMASA)  Dr Dakuku  Peterside.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; General Manager, at Fidelity Bank plc Mrs Chunwe iloghalu and others,

L-r… Mrs Nneka Asoluka her husband Dr Chris Asoluka; Barrister George Eke $ Mrs Daisy Eke; Chief Dr Uche Nworah and a guest.

L-r … Mrs Janet Adetu her husband Otunba Seni Adetu and a guest .

The Couple Mr folajimi Akinsola, his wife  Mrs Kanayo, cutting their wedding cake at the reception Harbour point Victoria Island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

