Oyetola inaugurates ultramodern mall in Osogbo

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Monday inaugurated a multimillion naira ultramodern mall in Osogbo, the State capital.

The newly-inaugurated mall is to further extend the empowerment opportunities to the people and improve on their socioeconomic development.

This is even as Governor Oyetola reaffirmed that his administration would not relent in its efforts at setting a pace for others by continuously putting Osun on a budding and sustainable socioeconomic pedestal.

According to the governor, the concept of the project was first passed to for consideration and approval in August 2020 by the management of Omoluabi Holdings Limited, adding that by last year, the foundation ceremony was flagged off with a charge on the Omoluabi Holdings Limited to ensuring completion in record time.

Commending Omoluabi Holdings Limited for ensuring timely completion of the project, the Governor said the mall was originally planned to be four blocks of 176 lockup shops and that additional 18 smaller shops were introduced during the construction period to maximise the available space and business opportunities of the project.

Inaugurating the newly-completed Mall, Governor Oyetola noted that giving empowerment and credit opportunities for the people to develop was part of his government’s development agenda, which was conceived to unleash development across sectors.

He stated further that his government has been building the entrepreneurial skills of the youths, giving them monetary and other incentives to start small scale businesses and giving agricultural implements to the farmers to increase their produce.

“Providing empowerment opportunities throughout our four years in government is an evidence of our commitment to giving the better life to our people and putting the State on a budding and sustainable socioeconomic pedestal.

“Government will continue to provide business and entrepreneurial opportunities until the last person is empowered in the State.

“It is our hope that all the beneficiaries will take advantage of our numerous business and credit programmes to improve their personal finance and the economy of the State.

“I urge you all to make judicious use of the mall facilities and to bring your business and entrepreneurial skills to bear on your respective endeavours in a manner that will catapult you from small business owners to big enterprises. Let me advise you all to take advantage of cooperative societies to grow and improve your businesses”, he stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director, Omoluabi Holdings Limited, Dr. Tunde Faleye, said the purpose of the newly-inaugurated Mall was to stimulate the socio-economic activities in the state by creating business opportunities for the people and improve their standard of living.

Faleye noted that the location of the Mall at the heart of commercial activity in the State is an added advantage to shop outlet occupants because of the high level of exposure and publicity which in turn guarantees high patronage.

