Our students’ excellent performance, a confirmation of Adeoye School’s standard –Akinlabi

The Executive Director, Adeoye International Group of Schools, Ota, Ogun State, Prince (Dr.) Olu Akinlabi, has described the overwhelming success the students of the school often recorded in both the junior and senior West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) as a confirmation of the school’s commitment to high standard of education.

Prince Akinlabi, who made this statement during the presentation of the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Service to Humanity to the Proprietor of the Adeoye International Group of Schools, Alhaji Nurudeen Oyetunde Adeoye, by the management of the Heritage Media Magazine, attributed the feat to the existence of 100 per cent facilities and quality of staff in the Group of Schools.

He stressed that the school’s conformity to quality standards with both Nigerian and British integrated curriculum has, no doubt, confirmed the school’s core objective of ensuring the production of accomplished and ambitious young boys and girls of proven integrity who are ready to make significant contributions to the society.

The Executive Director noted that Adeoye International Group of Schools was established to meet the needs of parents by bringing value, care and intelligence to kids, adding that the infrastructural facilities at the school’s disposal was a clear evidence of the management’s efforts to build a school that could produce pupils with entrepreneurial and leadership skills grounded in ethical values and ready to lead the train for positive change in the world.

Prince Akinlabi further disclosed that Adeoye International Group of Schools had made continuous professional development mandatory for the staff to ensure that they consistently work hard to remain relevant to the system as well as engineering the culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and be agents of change in the society.

He said that both the Pre-Nursery, Nursery, Primary and Secondary classes would focus on flagship programmes that would promote the development of the child and equip him or her to be self-disciplined, honest and self-reliant; stressing that developing these skills was the cornerstone of the education the school offers.

The educationist pointed out that the pupils were daily being counselled to have the fear of God, develop their talent, work hard, follow due process, be role models and strive to leave a good legacy.

He, however, expressed optimism that the school would attain greater height, considering the quality of staff and infrastructural facilities in the school and the support of the members of the school’s Governing Board, who he described as constant pillars of support.

The Proprietor of the Group of Schools was honoured with the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Service to Humanity by the Heritage Media Magazine in recognition of his philanthropy, entrepreneurship, rare integrity and service to mankind.

