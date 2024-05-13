Desist from campus prostitution, sex for grade or face expulsion, VC warns students

JACOB OGODO Abakaliki

The Vice Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo in Ebonyi State, Prof. Sunday Elom has charged students to desist from campus prostitution, sex or money – for – grade among other vices, warning that consequences of such vices range from rustication to outright expulsion from the university.

He made this known during the 12th matriculation ceremony of the University held at different faculties of the institution.

He further warned that the University doesn’t condone any form of cultism, examination malpractice, drug abuse and urged students to focus on what brought them to the school bearing in mind what it costs their parents to bring them there.

The VC directed the students to always report any form of sexual abuse and intimidation and extortion from staff to the appropriate quarters and assured them that every injustice will be addressed.

He said, “I have given out my personal phone number to all students, it’s available for you to send text messages and WhatsApp chat me on any issue affecting your life on campus. I can assure you of prompt response and action.

“Your fellow students who are ahead of you in the University can attest to the fact that we have successfully solved many problems through this method and I am committed to do more.

“As a university, we are not oblivious of some challenges you may face in areas of hostel accommodation, lecturer halls and security. But we are on top of the situation.

“Management remains committed to students welfare and would continue to improve the conditions in the hostels and entire campus. We are putting necessary infrastructure in place to make sure your stay on campus is peaceful, comfortable and worthwhile.

“You will take an oath of loyalty to this University followed by a pledge to abide by it’s rules and regulations and also vow to appreciate and cherish it’s ideals and culture.

“5139 freshmen from different parts of the country are joining our rapidly emerging University, out of this number 2364 are males while 2775 are females”, Elom said.

