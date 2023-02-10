Naira scarcity: Desist from continued harassment of bank workers, ASSBIFI to protesters

By Ufomba Uzuegbu

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has restated its condemnation of ongoing harassment of its members by the banking public over the lapses associated with the naira redesign.

The union called on security agencies to urgently put necessary security measures in place to protect lives and properties within and around bank premises.

A statement signed by ASSBIFI National President, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole and made available to Daily Champion yesterday, reiterated the commitment of bank workers to ensuring they satisfy bank customers to the extent of what is made available to them.

“We are also mindful of the safety of our members who have expressed fear for their lives. And where the attacks remain uncontrolled, we may be compelled to advise them to stay away from work until their safety is guaranteed,” he said.

“On February 4, 2023, the banking industry in Nigeria, and in particular Ibadan, Oyo State was thrown into disarray with the unwarranted attacks on property and staff of five banks.”

“This was a fallout from the unverified social media reports accusing banks of being the sole cause for the unavailability of the newly redesigned Naira Notes,” the statement continued.

Oluwole said that they had warned of such a situation happening and raised concerns about the safety of the ASSBIFI members working in banks.

The ASSBIFI decried the fact that members have been constantly abused, harassed, and allegedly threatened not to come out of their premises at the close of work.

The most visual evidence of public aggression was a video showing a bank staff in Asaba, Delta State, having to run for their lives through a back channel.

Bank branches are currently being forced to close their doors due to their inability to provide the much-needed cash to the public.

“While we strongly condemn any sharp practices or acts inimical to the smooth disbursement of the new Naira notes, we call on the public to understand the plight of banks and workers and desist from the continued harassment,” Oluwole continued.

