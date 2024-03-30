Our Foundation is ready to synergize with Abia State Government in keeping the environment clean, Oluebube discloses

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation has disclosed her plan to synergize with Abia State government in the area of keeping the environment clean, as part of their corporate social responsibility, especially during the monthly sanitation exercise.

The Founder of the Foundation,Dr Oluebube A Chukwu who made this known to Newsmen in Orie Ngodo Isuochi in Umunneochi Local government Area shortly after the monthly sanitation exercise which the members of the group came out en masse to participate.

Addressing the Members of the Foundation, Dr Oluebube lauded them for supporting Abia State government in keeping the environment clean and beautiful, adding that their commitment and support to the programs of Dr Alex Chioma Otti led Government would always be rewarded and urged them to sustain their efforts.

He used the opportunity to list some of Governor Otti’s giant strides and ingenuity in various sectors of the state economy, and his immense efforts in confronting headlong, the ecological and infrastructural challenges in different parts of the state, noting that the sustenance and funding of the monthly sanitation exercise in the state is highly appreciated by the people of Umunneochi in particular and Abians at large.

He extolled the Management and members of Oluebube A. Chukwu Foundation, Umunneochi, for their noble idea and initiative of participating in the monthly sanitation exercise of the state, which is another way of supporting and partnering with the Governor for a better Abia, and promised to continually support all their people oriented and life saving programs in the local government area, which is part of the reasons the Foundation was formed.

In their remarks, the Executive Director, Oluebube A. Chukwu Foundation, Dr Nma Okam, the Director of Operations, Mr Austin Agoha, Zone 1 Coordinator, Chief Samuel Obiesie, and Iro Chieki, noted that the idea of fully embarking on the monthly sanitation exercise, is part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities, and adding value to the quality administration of Dr Alex Otti in the state.

They however used the opportunity to pour encomiums on the Governor, Dr Alex Otti, whom they described as highly cerebral, experienced, and God sent leader, that has come to change the old narratives, asserting that the impact of his administration is being felt in all parts of the state, while they pledged their continued support and loyalty to his quality leadership in Abia, and prayed God to continue blessing him with more wisdom, grace, and good health, to carry on with his good governance.

Contributing, a community leader, and Task Force Chairman, Orie Ngodo Ukwu Market, Prince Divine Uche Francis, who thumbed up for the Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation, for embarking on the clean up exercise , adding that the sanitation was thoroughly carried out by the OACF members, and thanked the Founder, Oluebube A Chukwu, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Due Process, for using his personal resources to better humanity, and prayed God to reward him more.