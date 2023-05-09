Osun verdict: Buhari congratulates Adeleke, says ‘Let’s team up to develop the State’

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari recognizes the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

According to him, “elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.”

President Buhari thanks the people of Osun for contributing immensely to the development of the nation, particularly through the State’s rich cultural heritage, the several historic sites and tourist attractions, including the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The President trusts that the government will continue to develop the boundless resources in the State of the Living Spring, complementing the roles of the government at the Centre on national development and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Residents in their hundreds, on Tuesday, trooped into the streets of Osogbo, Ede and other major towns in Osun, singing and dancing, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Gov. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state .

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that residents were also seen in convoys of vehicles with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag at Dada Estate and Lameco round-about in Osogbo celebrating the supreme court verdict.

In an interview with the NAN, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adedeji Oluwafemi, said that before the verdict of the court, he was optimistic that Adeleke would be declared winner.

Oluwafemi said “the Court of Appeal judgement and the Supreme Court, which is the Apex court of the land have indeed restored hope to every Osun citizens.

“With the conclusion of litigation, the governor will now settle down and focus on human and capital development that will add value to the state and lives of its people.

“He has done credibly well since his inauguration as governor of Osun and I believe he will do better than what many expect.”

Also, Mr Samuel Efunkunle, a PDP supporter, expressed happiness over the apex court judgement and prayed to God to grant Gov. Adeleke the required wisdom and knowledge to govern the state well .

Efunkunle called for the support of all stakeholders in the state to ensure that the present administration does better than what had been down before .

Similarly, Mrs Mary Ogundayo and Miss Comfort Adeyemi, both residents at Rinsayo Estate in Osogbo, thanked God for the supreme Court verdict that upheld Adeleke’svictory.

The duo appealed to members of the opposition, especially the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) in the state, to join hands with Gov. Adeleke to ensure that the state attained heights of greatness .

NAN further reports that some market women and men gathered at the Dada Estate market , dancing and singing songs of happiness and joy over the supreme courts affirmation of Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s victory

Also, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the judiciary over the judgment of the Supreme court upholding his victory.

Governor Adeleke described the ruling as an affirmation of the truth and people’s will, adding that the choice of the people has survived powerful forces.

In his speech after the apex court ruling on Tuesday, Adeleke promised to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He emphasised the implementation of policies that will tackle poverty, underdevelopment and insecurity by his administration.

His words, “This is an historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. We therefore celebrate God Almighty, the author and finisher of our faith; we dedicate today’s victory to him, as we finally assume the governorship of this great state of living spring.

“State power is of God and He bestows it on whoever He wills. i will remain God driven, divinely inspired and governing with the fear of God.

“Our governorship is an affirmation of the government of the people, by people and for people. Our victory is a testimony that people’s will backed by divine will can withstand and survive plots of anti-democratic elements.

“To the Judiciary, Osun has emerged as a moral compass, affirming the integrity of my lord justices; your affirmation for truth and people’s will consolidates and strengthens our democracy. On behalf of Osun people, we appreciate you and we adore your love for justice and equity.

“To all stakeholders in the Osun project, be assured that the revalidation of our mandate is a challenge, a call to duty, a fresh demand for more dividends of democracy. I commit myself to an even more expanded delivery of good governance; in me, you will find a truly pro-people governor.”

The governor however, sought the support and cooperation of the people of the state irrespective of party affiliations for the development of the state.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the verdict of the supreme court pronounced on the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The party stated that it

received the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the state Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory with equanimity and placidity noting that in a contest, someone must emerge the winner.

According to the state Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Abuja today, the Supreme Court decisions are final which cannot be challenged in any other court of the land

Lawal submitted that as a democratic political body that solely believes in the rule of law, there is no way that we can fault the judgement of the Supreme Court which is the highest court in the land even though we are not happy with the judicial decision.

He said, “While we are congratulating the beneficiary of the judgement, we make bold to state that we shall not be found wanton in playing our expected opposition roles in order to keep the government on its toes.

“The members and supporters of our party should refuse to be downcast with the current political situation in the state as the nature of politics is that one doesn’t win all the times.

“The prevailing condition of the winner(s) of today does not make him the perpetual winner as the political office which was contested for is a tenured one for a period of four years after which we shall have the opportunity to slug it out with those who are rejoicing over today’s victory.

“It is however, worthwhile to state that our party and our candidate, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, might have lost the election as it was pronounced by the apex court of the land but it is visible to the court of the public that they never lost the battle.

“The way forward for our party shall be made available to the esteemed members and supporters soonest”, Lawal assured.