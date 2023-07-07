Osun protest: Gov. Adeleke orders review of staff auditing process

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed an immediate review of the ongoing staff audit across the state public service.

Addressing a joint meeting of labour leaders and the auditing firm on Thursday, Adeleke directed the joint committee working on the exercise to address all sticky areas and come up with acceptable modalities for a hitch-free exercise.

The state civil servants had earlier frowned at the exercise modalities, protesting against the ongoing auditing.

The Governor, who listened to the representatives of labour and other stakeholders, expressed displeasure at the inconvenience the exercise has caused public servants and instructed the Head of Service to ensure adjustment of the procedures to ensure the well-being and comfort of the workforce.

“I have read a lot of comments and complaints from the public service. I have also listened to you all at this meeting. We must adjust the procedures to have a mutually acceptable exercise. We should all remember the purpose of this audit exercise which is to block leakages to expand staff welfare.

“To that extent, the joint committee should meet urgently to decide on two items. First, a new acceptable timetable should be created that will take into account the diversity and peculiarities of each government agency or ministry.

“Secondly, the committee should also brainstorm on decentralisation of the exercise on a zonal basis to reduce the burden and logistics of movements to the capital city”, he directed.

Adeleke urged all stakeholders to join hands to ensure a hitch-free completion of the programme, noting that his government partnership and brotherhood with the labour movement preclude any anti-labour move from his table.

“Let all stakeholders go back to the drawing board and make necessary adjustments. This is a government in love with labour, workers, artisans, women, youth and others. We will never act against the best interest of the public servants,” he stated.

