Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gov Nwifuru forwards Nominee for UBEB Chairman/others, to Ebonyi Assembly for screening

People & Power
By Editor
43
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
BY CLEMENT NNACHI ,ABAKALIKI
Governor Francis Nwifuru  of Ebonyi State, has forwarded to members of the State House of Assembly, his nominees for Chairman and members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (EB-UBEB).
In a Press Statement issued on Friday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the State House of Assembly Mr Sylvester Egede, gave the names of the nominees to include Hon. Patience Ogodo  (Chairman), Barrister  Samuel Okoronkwo  (Member One),  Mr. Chijioke Nwuzor (Member Two),  Hon Julius Nwokpor  (Member Three ) while  Dr. Livinus Ezeuwa  would serve as Secretary .
According to the Statement, “I have been directed by the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly  Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa, to invite the nominees to Ebonyi State House of Assembly on Monday 10th July 2023, for screening and possible confirmation.

The Statement added, “they are to make available their Curriculum vitae, photocopies of their relevant credentials and tax clearance with evidence of payment in 30 file copies,  to the office of the Clerk of the House”

Continue Reading
Editor 12624 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Suspend payment of my monthly pension, Daniel writes Abiodun

Finally, INEC files 6-count charge against suspended…

Pa Adebanjo cautions Makinde not to split Afenifere

Principal Officers: Why we ignored our political parties…

1 of 865