Gov Nwifuru forwards Nominee for UBEB Chairman/others, to Ebonyi Assembly for screening

BY CLEMENT NNACHI ,ABAKALIKI

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has forwarded to members of the State House of Assembly, his nominees for Chairman and members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (EB-UBEB).

In a Press Statement issued on Friday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the State House of Assembly Mr Sylvester Egede, gave the names of the nominees to include Hon. Patience Ogodo (Chairman), Barrister Samuel Okoronkwo (Member One), Mr. Chijioke Nwuzor (Member Two), Hon Julius Nwokpor (Member Three ) while Dr. Livinus Ezeuwa would serve as Secretary .

According to the Statement, “I have been directed by the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa, to invite the nominees to Ebonyi State House of Assembly on Monday 10th July 2023, for screening and possible confirmation.