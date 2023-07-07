Court rejects bail application of BRT driver who crashed into train killing six

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja High Court on Friday refused bail application of Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver who allegedly crashed into a moving train causing grievous harm and involuntary manslaughter.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, in her ruling, held that the defendant’s health was stable after spending seven weeks in the Intensive Care Unit and discharged to face trial.

Ogala ruled that the defendant could continue to receive the care in custody.

According to her, the medical director of the custodial centre was the only authorized person to issue a medical report that indicated the need for the defendant to get external medical care.

She said: “The law is well settled to the effect that when in detention or custody the responsibility of affording the applicant access to proper medical facilities rests with those in whose custody he is, invariably the prison authorities.

“It is pertinent to state that though the applicant has placed before the court an exhibit (medical report) showing his state of health, the same indicates that the defendant had stayed in the hospital for a total of seven weeks and has been discharged from the ICU and fit for trial.

“The defendant has also not shown that the correctional centre does not have the required facilities to take adequate care of him.

“The court in its considered view finds that at this time, the instant case does not warrant the exercise of its discretion in favour of granting the defendant bail.

“The defendant’s application for bail is hereby refused,” the Justice’s ruling continued.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Lekan Egberongbe prayed the court to grant Osibanjo bail to receive medical care.

Egberongbe said the defendant was an upstanding staff of Lagos state.

“My lord, the defendant has promised the court that he will not jump bail, escape upon release or interfere with the investigation.

“We pray the court to grant bail to the defendant,” the defence counsel said.

But the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Babajide Martins, however, urged the court to refuse Osibanjo bail adding that the defendant is a flight risk.

“My lord, the witness may be scared of the weight of sentences the charges against him carry,” Martins argued.

“Moreover, there are a number of witnesses against him and he may likely interfere with the investigation, if granted bail.

“We hereby urge this honourable court to refuse the bail of the defendant,” he said.

Two witnesses had on May 26 testified against Osibanjo.